UK Championship snooker live: Ronnie O’Sullivan on the brink of shock defeat to Zhou Yuelong
Ronnie O’Sullivan kick-starts his 2025 UK Championship campaign against Zhou Yuelong at the Barbican Centre in York
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-extending ninth UK Championship title begins this afternoon as he faces Zhou Yuelong in York.
Back in 2023, O’Sullivan lifted the second-biggest title in snooker for a record eighth time by beating Ding Junhui in the final, also becoming the oldest winner in the tournament’s history at the age of 47 and 363 days, having set the mark as the youngest winner 30 years prior when he claimed the 1993 edition as a fresh-faced teenager.
He heads back to the Barbican Centre looking to end something of a trophy drought, with his last ranking event win coming back in January 2024, and even the bookies only have him as fourth favourite to add to his tally. But on his day, The Rocket is still an unstoppable snooker force, as proven by making two maximum 147 breaks in the same match at the Saudi Arabia Masters in August.
He also has an impeccable record against Zhou, winning all seven of their previous encounters, and will fancy his chances of reaching the last 16 this afternoon, where a potential blockbuster clash with old foe Mark Selby could await.
Follow Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong with our live blog below:
FRAME! Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-5 Zhou Yuelong - ZHOU WINS FRAME EIGHT
A first century of the day for Zhou Yuelong and he clears the table with a superb clearance of 125.
He’s on the brink here in York, O’Sullivan in all sorts of bother
ZHOU YUELONG WINS FRAME EIGHT AND HE’S WITHIN ONE OF A FIRST-EVER VICTORY OVER RONNIE O’SULLIVAN.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-4 Zhou Yuelong
This is impressive from Zhou. It’s not the easiest table but he pulls out a few impressive pots and builds the break beyond 30, 40, 50.
The winning line is within sight and he passes it. The break moves beyond 70 and O’Sullivan will need snookers. Zhou is going to move within one frame of victory...
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-4 Zhou Yuelong
Good long red by Zhou to begin frame eight and holds for the black. The reds are nicely spread for a good contribution here.
FRAME! Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-4 Zhou Yuelong - ZHOU WINS FRAME SEVEN
Superb! Zhou completes the clearance and this is the fourth frame that he’s won by making a clearance from behind. So gutsy from the Chinese cueman.
ZHOU YUELONG WINS FRAME SEVEN TO LEAD 4-3.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-3 Zhou Yuelong
THE DRAMA! Ronnie makes a total horlicks of an attempted safety shot and cuts the yellow right over the corner pocket!
But Zhou is snookered behind the pink. He’s able to swerve around it and pot the yellow but he’s miles away from the green...
INCREDIBLE POT! Cuts it into the top corner pocket and he’s on the brown. The steal is on.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-3 Zhou Yuelong
Ooooh, Zhou has come up slightly short ont he yellow. This is a tricky pot with the rest now... AND HE MISSES!
Has narrowed the gap to 64-38 but that was a golden opportunity to win the frame. The good news is, the yellow has run safe after the miss, so no chance of the pot for O’Sullivan. A safety battle on the yellow instead.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-3 Zhou Yuelong
Zhou does well to get the black back on its spot early in the break. It had gone up into the baulk area but a good long pot and he still gets position on the next red.
He can afford to take a couple of pinks, which he does but his margin for error has gone. The final two reds with both require blacks for him to be able to win the frame.
All about this final red, down the right cushion... The pockets are so tight. GREAT POT! And out for the black. Pot the black, clear the colours and it will be ANOTHER steal for the Chinese star.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-3 Zhou Yuelong
But then a miss! Gets a huge kick trying to pot the black to the right corner. It was frame ball but it leaps up off the table bed and moves to the right, hitting the jaw.
He’s got a 64-point lead with 67 points still available. It’s a big ask for Zhou to turn this frame round but he looked dead and buried a few seconds ago, so at least he’s alive
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-3 Zhou Yuelong
O’Sullivan doesn’t look minded to make a mistake second time round and he has the cueball on a string as he steadily racks up the advantage, with the break moving beyond 50 points.
Soon he’s within a couple of pots of leaving Zhou needing snookers
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-3 Zhou Yuelong
O’Sullivan straight back in to begin frame seven but he can only make 28 before missing.
Zhou has a chance with a red to left middle but hits the far jaw. That leaves O’Sullivan bang in among them and he can build on his 28-point advantage
