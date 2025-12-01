Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snooker’s UK Championship has returned for 2025 with the best players in the world doing battle at the Barbican Centre in York to try and win one of the sport’s triple crown events.

Judd Trump lifted his second UK Championship title last year, beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 in an enthralling final, and the world No 1 kicked off the defence of his crown with a hard-fought 6-4 triumph over 2004 UK champion Stephen Maguire on Saturday afternoon.

Trump hasn’t actually won a tournament since that victory over Hawkins 12 months ago but will hope a return to York can kick-start a season where the 11 events so far have been won by 11 different men – showing the depth of quality in snooker at the moment.

Another man who hasn’t won a tournament during the current campaign is Ronnie O’Sullivan but he will look to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship crowns, starting with a last-32 clash against Zhou Yuelong on Tuesday afternoon, as old foe Mark Selby is a potential opponent in the last 16.

Meanwhile, the likes of reigning world champion Zhao Xintong, reigning Masters champion Shaun Murphy, three-time UK Championship winner Neil Robertson and four-time world champion John Higgins will also have their eye on the trophy. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the tournament?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December.

How to watch

The championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the nine days. The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

What is the prize money?

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £50,000

Quarter-finalists: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Last 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,205,000

UK Championship snooker schedule

(All times GMT)

Monday 1 December

Last 32

19:00

Mark Allen v Scott Donaldson

Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda

Tuesday 2 December

Last 32

13:00

Mark Selby v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Barry Hawkins v David Lilley

Wednesday 3 December

13:00

Last 16 matches x2

19:00

Last 16 matches x2

Thursday 4 December

13:00

Last 16 matches x2

19:00

Last 16 matches x2

Friday 5 December

13:00

Quarter-finals x2

19:00

Quarter-finals x2

Saturday 6 December

13:00

Semi-final

19:00

Semi-final

Sunday 7 December

13:00

Final - session 1

19:00

Final - session 2

Results so far

Last 32

Judd Trump 6-4 Stephen Maguire

Si Jiahui 6-0 Ryan Day

Mark Williams 6-4 David Gilbert

Pang Junxu 6-2 Xiao Guodong

Wu Yize 6-4 Michael Holt

Neil Robertson 6-2 Julien Leclercq

John Higgins 6-2 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Lyu Haotian

Zhao Xintong 6-1 Long Zehuang

Ding Junhui 6-4 Xu Si