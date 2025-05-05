Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Mark Williams v Zhao Xintong LIVE: Williams tries to launch huge comeback in World Snooker Championship final

Mark Williams, the oldest finalist in history, trailed Zhao Xintong heavily overnight at the Crucible

Luke Baker
at the Crucible
Monday 05 May 2025 05:16 EDT
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has 'zero confidence' at World Snooker Championship 2025

Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong will complete their compelling World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible today, after the Chinese star built a healthy 11-6 lead overnight.

At 50 years of age, Williams is the oldest Crucible finalist in history as he tries to claim a fourth world title, 25 years after his first. Meanwhile, Zhao is 22 years his junior and the 28-year-old is the youngest World Championship finalist since 2011, trying to become the first Chinese world champion

The younger man showed no sign of nerves in the opening session on Sunday afternoon as he played the more consistent snooker to build a 7-1 lead, with Williams unable to get out of the starting blocks. The Welshman showed his trademark fight on Sunday evening and eventually won the session 5-4 to close the gap slightly at 11-6 but no player has ever successfully overcome an overnight deficit of five frames or more in the world final.

Williams’s poor eyesight has caused him to claim he is playing “half-blind” while Zhao is somewhat of a controversial figure as he competes at this World Championship as an amateur after recently returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.

Follow all the action from the second day of the World Snooker Championship final between Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong below:

Who is Zhao Xintong?

The 28-year-old is playing as an amateur in Sheffield, and before the start of the season hadn’t competed in a professional tournament since 2022.

But given he already with a Triple Crown title in his pocket, this isn’t any ordinary amateur snooker player.

Read more:

Who is Zhao Xintong? The Chinese ‘amateur’ in the World Championship final after ban

Zhao has set up a final against Mark Williams at the Crucible after returning from a suspension following a match-fixing scandal
Luke Baker5 May 2025 10:47

Snooker fans fuming as refunds denied after O’Sullivan game ends early

Snooker fans have expressed outrage after being denied refunds for the cancelled fourth session of the World Championship semi-final.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s anticipated clash with Zhao Xintong ended prematurely, with the Chinese player securing a dominant 17-7 victory.

The unexpected result left Saturday afternoon’s session at the Crucible devoid of competitive play.

Disappointed ticket-holders, many expecting to witness seven-time world champion O’Sullivan in action, were informed that no refunds or exchanges would be offered.

The World Snooker Tour cited its box office terms and conditions as the reason for the decision.

Snooker fans fuming as refunds denied after O’Sullivan game ends early

Some fans paid £115 for their seats: ‘It’s pretty much daylight robbery’
Luke Baker5 May 2025 10:25

Zhao Xintong takes control of the battle for snooker history in World Championship final

Whoever wins the 2025 World Snooker Championship will be making history. We’ll have either the oldest world champion or the first Chinese world champion and both would be huge for the sport.

If day one of the best-of-35 final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield is anything to go by, then come Tuesday morning, there will be one hell of a party on the streets of Xi'an –hometown of Zhao Xintong – while Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record of lifting the title as a 47-year-old back in 2022 will remain unbeaten.

That’s because Zhao put on a snooker clinic to lead Mark Williams 11-6 overnight, as he ruthlessly raced into a 7-1 lead during Sunday afternoon’s opening session before Williams fought back somewhat in the evening to win the session 5-4 but still trail by a healthy margin.

In the history of world finals, no one has ever overturned a deficit of five frames or more overnight to triumph at the end of day two but if anyone can, perhaps it’s the Welsh Potting Machine.

Read Luke Baker’s report from day one of the final at the Crucible:

Zhao Xintong takes control of battle for snooker history in World Championship final

Zhao Xintong built an impressive 11-6 overnight lead against Mark Williams as he tries to become the first Chinese world champion
Luke Baker5 May 2025 10:05

World Snooker Championship prize money

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Luke Baker5 May 2025 10:03

Everything you need to know about the World Championship final

The World Snooker Championship has reached its climax at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield with the 2025 final the only match left to be played at the iconic venue.

Veteran Welshman Mark Williams has made it to the showpiece at the age of 50, becoming the oldest Crucible finalist in history, where controversial Chinese star Zhao Xintong will be his opponent – competing as an amateur, fresh from returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.

Here’s everything you need to know:

World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and final schedule in full

Zhao Xintong and Mark Williams square off in snooker’s showpiece
Luke Baker5 May 2025 10:01

Today's schedule at the Crucible

Two sessions to go at the Crucible, here’s when they are

Monday 5 May

Final (best of 35 frames)

13:00

Zhao Xintong 11-6 Mark Williams - Session 3 of 4

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 4 of 4

Luke Baker5 May 2025 10:00

World Snooker Championship final

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the second and final day of the 2025 World Snooker Championship final.

Zhao Xintong, trying to become the first Chinese world champion, holds an 11-6 overnight lead against the oldest finalist in Crucible history, Mark Williams.

18 frames is the target for victory so stick with us for full liver coverage

Luke Baker5 May 2025 09:58

