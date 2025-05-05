Mark Williams v Zhao Xintong LIVE: Williams tries to launch huge comeback in World Snooker Championship final
Mark Williams, the oldest finalist in history, trailed Zhao Xintong heavily overnight at the Crucible
Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong will complete their compelling World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible today, after the Chinese star built a healthy 11-6 lead overnight.
At 50 years of age, Williams is the oldest Crucible finalist in history as he tries to claim a fourth world title, 25 years after his first. Meanwhile, Zhao is 22 years his junior and the 28-year-old is the youngest World Championship finalist since 2011, trying to become the first Chinese world champion
The younger man showed no sign of nerves in the opening session on Sunday afternoon as he played the more consistent snooker to build a 7-1 lead, with Williams unable to get out of the starting blocks. The Welshman showed his trademark fight on Sunday evening and eventually won the session 5-4 to close the gap slightly at 11-6 but no player has ever successfully overcome an overnight deficit of five frames or more in the world final.
Williams’s poor eyesight has caused him to claim he is playing “half-blind” while Zhao is somewhat of a controversial figure as he competes at this World Championship as an amateur after recently returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.
Follow all the action from the second day of the World Snooker Championship final between Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong below:
Who is Zhao Xintong?
The 28-year-old is playing as an amateur in Sheffield, and before the start of the season hadn’t competed in a professional tournament since 2022.
But given he already with a Triple Crown title in his pocket, this isn’t any ordinary amateur snooker player.
Zhao Xintong takes control of the battle for snooker history in World Championship final
Whoever wins the 2025 World Snooker Championship will be making history. We’ll have either the oldest world champion or the first Chinese world champion and both would be huge for the sport.
If day one of the best-of-35 final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield is anything to go by, then come Tuesday morning, there will be one hell of a party on the streets of Xi'an –hometown of Zhao Xintong – while Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record of lifting the title as a 47-year-old back in 2022 will remain unbeaten.
That’s because Zhao put on a snooker clinic to lead Mark Williams 11-6 overnight, as he ruthlessly raced into a 7-1 lead during Sunday afternoon’s opening session before Williams fought back somewhat in the evening to win the session 5-4 but still trail by a healthy margin.
In the history of world finals, no one has ever overturned a deficit of five frames or more overnight to triumph at the end of day two but if anyone can, perhaps it’s the Welsh Potting Machine.
Read Luke Baker’s report from day one of the final at the Crucible:
World Snooker Championship prize money
The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.
Winner: £500,000
Runner-up: £200,000
Semi-finalists: £100,000
Quarter-finalists: £50,000
Last 16: £30,000
Last 32: £20,000
Last 48: £15,000
Last 80: £10,000
Last 112: £5,000
Everything you need to know about the World Championship final
The World Snooker Championship has reached its climax at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield with the 2025 final the only match left to be played at the iconic venue.
Veteran Welshman Mark Williams has made it to the showpiece at the age of 50, becoming the oldest Crucible finalist in history, where controversial Chinese star Zhao Xintong will be his opponent – competing as an amateur, fresh from returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Today's schedule at the Crucible
Two sessions to go at the Crucible, here’s when they are
Monday 5 May
Final (best of 35 frames)
13:00
Zhao Xintong 11-6 Mark Williams - Session 3 of 4
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 4 of 4
World Snooker Championship final
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the second and final day of the 2025 World Snooker Championship final.
Zhao Xintong, trying to become the first Chinese world champion, holds an 11-6 overnight lead against the oldest finalist in Crucible history, Mark Williams.
18 frames is the target for victory so stick with us for full liver coverage
