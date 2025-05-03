Ronnie O’Sullivan: Zhao Xintong can make Crucible history and become ‘megastar’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan believes Zhao Xintong has what it takes to become the first Chinese winner of the World Snooker Championship, and with it a “megastar”, after beating the seven-time champion to reach the final.

Zhao has had an extraordinary journey to the Crucible showpiece, which gets under way on Sunday and concludes on Monday, with his latest remarkable achievement a 17-7 semi-final win over O’Sullivan with a session to spare.

Having fought through four qualifying rounds as he continues his comeback following a 20-month ban for his involvement in a betting scandal, Zhao has since seen off Jak Jones, Lei Peifan, Chris Wakelin and O’Sullivan to join Ding Junhui as the only other player from China to reach the world final.

Zhao, who is playing as an amateur in Sheffield, showed his class against O’Sullivan on Friday as he won all eight frames in the morning to open up a 12-4 lead before finishing the job in the evening to knock out his hero.

O’Sullivan thinks 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao is capable of going all the way and feels it would be good for the sport if he did get his hands on the trophy.

He said: “I think it would be amazing. I think if he did win he would be a megastar.

“He’s still very big in China as it is. But if he becomes world champion it would just be amazing for snooker and for his life as well.

“He can definitely get over the line. I think he’ll have more of a test (in the final). That will be a proper test for him.

“He played great. You have to give credit where it’s due.

“We’ve got a really nice relationship. I’m always trying to help him if I can.”

Sheffield-based Zhao wrapped up his semi-final victory with a day to spare and feels having the extra time to prepare for the final will stand him in good stead.

He said: “I’ve had one day off and that’s very good for me.”

The 28-year-old admits winning the world crown would be the realisation of a childhood dream.

He added: “When I was eight or 10 years old, that was my first time playing snooker and (winning the World Championship) is my only dream still now.

“From that moment I thought it was really far, that dream, but now I can see it but I know it’s really far. But I will try.”

Zhao will face either Mark Williams or Judd Trump in the final, with Williams taking a 13-11 lead into the last session of their semi-final.

Williams, who was 7-3 down earlier in the match, found himself 10-9 behind when Trump responded to losing the opening frame on Saturday morning with back-to-back breaks of 71.

However, the 50-year-old Welshman then won four of the next five frames with the aid of breaks of 73, 84 and 62, with only a superb 64 from Trump in frame 23 preventing the damage from being even worse.