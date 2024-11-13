Sebastian Coe: Donald Trump will want hugely successful Olympics in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olympic presidential candidate Sebastian Coe cannot believe Donald Trump would do anything to harm the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election last week means he is set to occupy his country’s highest office while it stages arguably the world’s two biggest sporting events.

The US will host the men’s football World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico in 2026 and then LA will host the summer Olympics for the second time in 2028, having done so previously in 1984.

The impact of Trump’s presidency on global sport is difficult to predict, but Coe is confident that whatever else might happen, the 78-year-old will be determined for LA to put on a good show.

“I cannot believe that Donald Trump wouldn’t want a hugely successful Games, and one that I hope embraced the world and reflected the country he lived in,” Coe said.

“I was there in ’84, the last time the Games were there. Ronald Reagan created a landscape that created a hugely successful Games.”

Coe will hope that he is president of the International Olympic Committee when 2028 rolls around.

He is set to publish his manifesto either next month or early in the new year, ahead of a presentation to IOC members in Lausanne on January 30.

Members will then elect one of the seven candidates as the new president at the IOC Session in Athens in March.