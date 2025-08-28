Wales lose co-captains to injury ahead of Women’s World Cup clash with Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales have been dealt another significant blow in a tough start to the Women’s World Cup with co-captains Alex Callender and Kate Williams ruled out of their clash with Canada.

Having been blown away by an impressive Scotland in a 38-8 defeat to open their tournament, Wales will likely have to shock the Pool B favourites to retain hope of making the quarter-finals of the competition.

Flankers Callender (foot) and Williams (calf) are injured, though, leaving fellow back row Bethan Lewis to take on the captaincy in a much-changed side named by Sean Lynn.

Former skipper Hannah Dallavalle also misses out in the centres, while prop Sisilia Tuipulotu is promoted to start from the bench in a new-look front row.

“We have taken a hard look at ourselves and there have been honest conversations about the performance we need against one of the best teams in the world,” Lynn said. “Canada are the number two team in the world and one of the favourites to win the World Cup and we know they will be a major challenge.

“We need to bring real energy and pride in the jersey and the focus all week has been on us and what we need to do to produce a performance on Saturday.

“There have been changes and they have been made because players have earned the opportunity in training to play in a World Cup.“All 23 players selected have been told to be brave and to have no regrets when they walk off the field on Saturday.”

open image in gallery Sean Lynn rings the changes for Wales’ second group game ( Getty Images )

Lewis will captain Wales for the first time in Manchester, and is joined by Georgia Evans and Bryonie King in the back row. Both Callender and Williams - installed as co-captains ahead of this tournament - are expected to be fit for Wales’ final group game against Fiji in Exeter next weekend.

18-year-old flanker Branwen Metcalfe could make her debut off the bench as Lynn continues to give opportunities to younger players. Metcalfe is the younger sister of full-back Nel, who starts again in the back three, with fellow squad member Gwenllian Pyrs also a product of Nant Conwy Rugby Club in north Wales.

Canada, meanwhile, have bolstered their front row with the experienced McKinley Hunt and Emily Tuttosi joining DaLeaka Menin in a unit familiar with many of the Welsh squad from playing in England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR).

Lock Tyson Beukeboom will win her 80th cap, equalling the record for any Canadian rugby player currently held by former men’s back row Aaron Carpenter.

Wales XV to face Canada in Manchester (Saturday 30 August, 12pm BST): 1 Maisie Davies, 2 Molly Reardon, 3 Sisilia Tuipulotu; 4 Abbie Fleming, 5 Gwen Crabb; 6 Bryonie King, 7 Bethan Lewis (capt.), 8 Georgia Evans; 9 Keira Bevan, 10 Lleucu George; 11 Lisa Neumann, 12 Courtney Keight, 13 Carys Cox, 14 Jasmine Joyce-Butchers; 15 Nel Metcalfe.

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones, 17 Gwenllian Pyrs, 18 Jenni Scoble, 19 Tilly Vucaj, 20 Branwen Metcalfe; 21 Seren Lockwood, 22 Kayleigh Powell, 23 Kerin Lake.

Canada XV: 1 McKinley Hunt, 2 Emily Tuttosi, 3 DaLeaka Menin; 4 Sophie de Goede, 5 Tyson Beukeboom; 6 Caroline Crossley, 7 Karen Paquin, 8 Gabrielle Senft; 9 Justin Pelletier, 10 Taylor Perry; 11 Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12 Alex Tessier, 13 Florence Symonds, 14 Alysha Corrigan; 15 Julia Schell.

Replacements: 16 Gillian Boag, 17 Brittany Kassil, 18 Olivia Demerchant, 19 Courtney O’Donnell, 20 Fabiola Forteza; 21 Olivia Apps, 22 Claire Gallagher, 23 Shoshanah Seumanutafa.