Scotland crush Wales in crunch clash to take huge step towards Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

Francesca McGhie stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick as Scotland started their Women's World Cup campaign with a 38-8 bonus-point win over Wales rugby at the Salford Community Stadium.

McGhie needed just 55 seconds to open the scoring as Wales were caught cold from kick-off and the wing touched down again after Leia Brebner-Holden's try as Scotland established a 17-8 lead at half-time.

Wales were again sluggish out the traps after the restart, leading to McGhie dotting down for her third, while Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr also scored tries in Scotland's comprehensive victory.

open image in gallery Francesca McGhie starred with a hat-trick in Salford ( Getty Images )

This curtain-raiser between the home nations was billed as a must-win for both sides because Canada, ranked second in the world behind tournament hosts England, are overwhelming favourites to top Pool B.

It seemed Scotland fully grasped the significance of the clash as McGhie was freed down the left wing and she sprinted down the touchline, shrugging off a couple of half-hearted challenges to go over.

Wales rallied having been caught cold and demonstrated their power with a rolling maul from a lineout, allowing Alex Callender, passed fit following an ankle injury, to burrow over in the 13th minute.

But Wales committed numbers to stop a maul and paid the price as the ball was spread wide, with McGhie crossing unchallenged after 17 minutes before Keira Bevan's penalty cut Scotland's lead to 10-8.

McGhie, though, continued to sparkle, initiating a break up field just after the half-hour and, while she was hauled down a few metres short of the line, Brebner-Holden scored and Helen Nelson converted.

open image in gallery Scotland were dominant in Salford ( Action Images via Reuters )

Wales were again caught out straight after the interval after some quick handiwork along the left led to McGhie bagging her hat-trick and claiming the bonus point for Scotland in the 43rd minute.

Gwen Crabb was sent to the sin-bin for a high challenge on Elliann Clarke and shortly after the Wales lock rejoined the fray, Scotland extended their lead through Gallagher in the 64th minute.

Orr added more gloss to the scoreline two minutes from time, with Nelson adding a fourth conversion to give Scotland a flying start.

Earlier in Salford, Desiree Miller scored a hat-trick as Australia kicked off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a record-breaking 73-0 win over Samoa..

open image in gallery Desiree Miller was to the fore as Australia racked up a sizeable scoreline ( Getty Images )

The Wallaroos ran in 11 tries and eased to a victory that surpassed their previous best winning margin at a World Cup of 62-0 against South Africa in 2010.

Miller celebrated her treble as Australia scored seven of their tries in the first half, while Sammy Wood kicked six conversions before she was withdrawn in the 55th minute.

Samoa, who seldom threatened to break their duck, had Melina Salale's yellow card for a high tackle retrospectively upgraded to a red late on.

