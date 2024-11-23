Wales v South Africa LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as crisis-hit Wales face daunting Springboks test
Follow all the action from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as Wales try to pull off a huge upset and avoid a winless 2024
Wales will look to avoid the ignominy of a winless 2024 as they face reigning double world champions South Africa in Cardiff as huge underdogs this afternoon.
Warren Gatland’s side look completely bereft of confidence and belief as their losing streak has reached a record-breaking 11 games and they are massive outsiders at 20-1 with bookmakers, despite being on home soil, to stun a fearsome Springboks side at the Principality Stadium.
Gatland has looked like something of a broken man at points over the last year and questions about his job security have hugely increased following the historically bad past 12 months, with a real chance that he may leave before the Six Nations begins in February.
A young, inexperienced Welsh team will hope to give a good account of themselves in their Autumn Nations Series finale but even a Springboks side that Rassie Erasmus has made a handful of changes to should have far too much for their hosts after already beating England and Scotland this autumn to follow up their summer Rugby Championship success.
Follow all the action from Cardiff in our live blog below:
Wales v South Africa talking points: Farewell to Warren Gatland?
Gatland is under intense pressure, and it would be no surprise if Saturday’s Principality Stadium encounter turns out to be his last Test match in charge of Wales.
The New Zealander has expressed his desire to continue, but results are stacked against him. Wales have not won a Test since the 2023 World Cup, while defeat this weekend would condemn them to a whole calendar year without tasting Test match success, which has not happened since 1937.
It is conceivable that Gatland, whose second stint as Wales head coach is in stark contrast to a trophy-laden first term from 2008 to 2019, could continue into the Six Nations later this season, yet the odds do not appear in his favour.
Wales vs South Africa prediction: Boks set to beat up sorry Welsh side
Wales host world champions South Africa at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening and rugby betting sites don’t give the home side much hope of snapping their record 11-game losing run
Quite simply, it has been one of the worst years in Welsh rugby history as they have failed to win a single game in 2024 and it is now over 400 days since their last victory, against Georgia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with the autumn offering no respite from the misery.
Check out our predictions and betting tips for the clash:
Wales vs South Africa prediction: Boks set to beat up sorry Welsh side
Read our rugby betting tips for the Autumn Nations Series match between Wales and South Africa on Saturday afternoon
Broken Wales face rugby’s biggest test as Warren Gatland aims to avoid another new low
Many a frustrated writer in search of a metaphor has plucked from the passages of 1 Samuel in the past but this week, the tale of David and Goliath feels apt. Cast, naturally, in the role of the feared Philistine giant are the world champion Springboks; playing their part as the young, overmatched shepherd are a Wales side beaten in their last 11 games and swallowing down nervously the reality that an entire calendar year without a win beckons.
David was at least armed with a staff, five stones and a slingshot; in their current configuration, Warren Gatland’s side look comparatively underpowered. Harmonious elegies seem to play each time a callow side venture in to the grounds of their once intimidating Cardiff castle, mournful howls from the bastions from a public by now expecting little – and yet still finding themselves disappointed.
Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full preview of this afternoon’s clash:
Broken Wales face greatest rugby test as Warren Gatland aims to avoid another new low
Gatland’s side host the world champion Springboks looking to bring an unlikely end to the nation’s record losing run
South Africa team news
South Africa pair the Hendrikse brothers in the halves, with Jaden’s inclusion at nine and Jordan’s at ten the only changes to the starting Springboks backline that beat England. There are other alterations up front, where Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit, Franco Mostert and Elrigh Louw all come in.
Ox Nche had initially been named in the side having recovered sufficiently from a cut to his knee, but has now been rested with Wilco Louw starting again, while Eben Etzebeth steps up after Jean Kleyn was forced to withdraw with a niggle. Cameron Hanekom, who would have qualified for Wales via his grandmother, is set to become South Africa’s 12th debutant of the year having been named as one of six forwards on the bench.
South Africa XV: 1 Thomas du Toit, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Elrigh Louw, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 10 Jordan Hendrikse; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Cameron Hanekom; 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Handre Pollard.
Wales team news
Warren Gatland makes a number of changes to the Wales side that began against Australia, with Sam Costelow promoted to replace Gareth Anscombe at fly half. Aaron Wainwright and Cameron Winnett, two of Gatland’s best performers this year, are also absent, while key lock cog Adam Beard is ruled out with a knee issue.
Rio Dyer returns on the wing and Christ Tshiunza and Taine Plumtree are brought in to the starting pack. On the bench, Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas is primed for a debut.
Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (captain), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Christ Tshiunza; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Taine Plumtree; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.
Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Eddie James, 23 Josh Hathaway.
When is Wales vs South Africa?
Wales vs South Africa is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 23 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Wales v South Africa
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales v South Africa from Cardiff.
Warren Gatland’s Wales will try to avoid a winless 2024 but the signs aren’t positive as they face the fearsome, double reigning world champion Springboks with almost no one giving them a chance of springing an upset
