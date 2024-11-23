Wales v South Africa LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as crisis-hit Wales face daunting Springboks test

✕ Close Springboks arrive for Autumn Nations Series against Scotland, England and Wales

Wales will look to avoid the ignominy of a winless 2024 as they face reigning double world champions South Africa in Cardiff as huge underdogs this afternoon.

Warren Gatland’s side look completely bereft of confidence and belief as their losing streak has reached a record-breaking 11 games and they are massive outsiders at 20-1 with bookmakers, despite being on home soil, to stun a fearsome Springboks side at the Principality Stadium.

Gatland has looked like something of a broken man at points over the last year and questions about his job security have hugely increased following the historically bad past 12 months, with a real chance that he may leave before the Six Nations begins in February.

A young, inexperienced Welsh team will hope to give a good account of themselves in their Autumn Nations Series finale but even a Springboks side that Rassie Erasmus has made a handful of changes to should have far too much for their hosts after already beating England and Scotland this autumn to follow up their summer Rugby Championship success.

Follow all the action from Cardiff in our live blog below: