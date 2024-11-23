Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales slumped to a 12th successive Test match defeat and head coach Warren Gatland saw the pressure ramped up on him as world champions South Africa won 45-12 at the Principality Stadium.

For the first time since 1937, Wales went a whole calendar year without winning a Test, and many will feel that Gatland’s job is now hanging by a thread.

South Africa were not at their best, but the sad truth for Wales is that they did not have to be.

The Springboks ran in seven tries - Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Elrigh Louw, Jordan Hendrikse and Gerhard Steenekamp touched down - while Hendrikse kicked five conversions.

Wales claimed consolation scores from wing Rio Dyer and flanker James Botham, with Ben Thomas adding one conversion, but the game was done inside the opening quarter after South Africa posted three tries.

open image in gallery Jordan Hendrikse scored a try and kicked five conversions for South Africa ( PA Wire )

Whether Gatland, who has now lost 18 of 24 Tests since returning for a second stint as head coach, remains in charge for a daunting Six Nations opener against France in Paris on January 31 must be a subject of huge debate.

Whatever happens, though, Wales are at the lowest point in their 143-year international rugby history, and there appears no respite any time soon.

Wales showed two late changes, with wing Tom Rogers ruled out by a calf muscle injury and prop Gareth Thomas missing out through illness. Gloucester back Josh Hathaway replaced Rogers, with Nicky Smith taking over from Thomas.

It took South Africa just six minutes to open their account after a move forged by skipper Siya Kolisi’s strong run ended with Mostert sprinting over unopposed and Hendrikse converting.

Mostert’s second-row partner Etzebeth then rounded off fine work by Arendse and Wales were already facing damage-limitation as fly-half Sam Costelow went off for a head injury assessment.

open image in gallery Eben Etzebeth scored South Africa’s second try ( Getty Images )

Centre Ben Thomas moved to the number 10 role with Scarlets centre Eddie James going on but South Africa added a third try inside the opening quarter after Arendse touched down wide out and Hendrikse converted.

Costelow rejoined the action and Wales managed to secure some scraps of possession before Etzebeth went off injured 11 minutes before half-time and was replaced by RG Snyman.

South Africa twice saw players held up over the Wales line, then Kolisi had a try disallowed following a knock-on in approach play by scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse.

But the Springboks did not have long to wait for try number four, with Wales unable to handle their power-runners, and Louw crossed between the posts.

Jordan Hendrikse’s conversion made it 26-0, yet Wales managed the final scoring act of a hopelessly one-sided opening half when Dyer finished strongly on his first appearance of the autumn campaign.

open image in gallery Rio Dyer, right, provided brief cheer for home supporters ( PA Wire )

It was his eighth international try, and at least ensured Wales opened their account, albeit against a Springboks side that had rarely moved out of third gear.

Costelow did not reappear for the second period - James came back on - and there was also a Test debut off the bench for Gloucester forward Freddie Thomas, who replaced Taine Plumtree and went into the back-row.

It took South Africa until 14 minutes into the second period to increase their advantage, and it was Arendse’s jinking running that created space for Fassi, who crossed on the overlap.

Replacement prop Steenekamp claimed South Africa’s sixth try, converted by Jordan Hendrikse, and Wales still had 17 minutes left before their misery would be over.

open image in gallery Warren Gatland’s future as Wales head coach is uncertain ( PA Wire )

Jordan Hendrikse then added a final try that he also converted, and Wales could escape to the sanctuary of their changing room after Botham’s late effort.

PA