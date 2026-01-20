Wales reveal Six Nations squad amid more off-field uncertainty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales boss Steve Tandy named his first Six Nations squad as Welsh rugby was plunged into further uncertainty.

Tandy's 38-man squad was announced as the domestic game was left reeling again less than three weeks before their Championship opener against England at Allianz Stadium.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has proposed cutting one of its four men's professional sides - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys or Scarlets - much to the consternation of fans throughout the country.

open image in gallery The future of the Ospreys appears to be in doubt ( PA Archive )

The WRU board met on Monday and considered the recommendation from the executive leadership team on the sale of Cardiff Rugby.

Two consortiums have submitted final bids and the WRU said it "hopes to finalise the detailed negotiations with the preferred bidder and sign a binding agreement within a matter of weeks".

It is understood Ospreys owners Y11 Sport & Media are the preferred bidder, allowing the two sides to effectively become one team.

There were 14 players named from Blues and Ospreys - seven from each team - with skipper Jac Morgan absent after dislocating his shoulder in the autumn series opener against Argentina at the start of November.

Veteran No 8 Taulupe Faletau has also missed out through a calf injury, with Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer and Tommy Reffell among the notable absentees.

open image in gallery Wales head coach Steve Tandy has named his Six Nations squad ( PA Wire )

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake has been named captain for the campaign and Provence prop Tomas Francis features for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Uncapped Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Bath centre Louie Hennessey are included, while Eddie James, James Botham, Josh Macleod, Mason Grady, Ryan Elias, Sam Costelow and Owen Watkin are recalled.

Tandy said: "There are a few changes to the squad from the autumn, some due to injury but others are a sign of the competition there is and how many players we have in the mix which is a real positive.

"I think we have a good blend again within the squad moving into this campaign and can't wait for us to assemble next week."

open image in gallery Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb will press for a debut ( Getty Images )

Wales internationals Dan Lydiate, Duncan Jones and Rhys Patchell return to the backroom team on an interim basis, having been recruited for an Autumn series that produced one win - against Japan - from four games.

The promise of an encouraging attacking display against New Zealand was destroyed by an embarrassing 73-0 defeat to South Africa the following week, albeit Wales were without their England and France-based players for a match played outside the official Test window.

Wales have finished bottom of the Six Nations for the past two years, failing to registering a single victory.

Wales squad for 2026 Six Nations:

Forwards (20)

Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 19 caps)

Adam Beard (Montpellier – 61 caps)

Liam Belcher (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 4 caps)

James Botham (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 18 caps)

Rhys Carre (Saracens / Saraseniaid – 23 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons / Dreigiau – 14 caps)

Olly Cracknell (Leicester Tigers / Caerlŷr – 2 caps)

Harri Deaves (Ospreys / Gweilch – 1 cap)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 44 caps)

Tomas Francis (Provence Rugby – 77 caps)

Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby / Caerfaddon – 11 caps)

Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 26 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys / Gweilch – 26 caps) captain / capten

Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 11 caps)

Josh Macleod (Scarlets – 4 caps)

Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 11 caps)

Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers / Caerlŷr – 58 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys / Gweilch – 44 caps)

Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw – 7 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons / Dreigiau – 62 caps)

Backs (18)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 65 caps)

Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 19 caps)

Dan Edwards (Ospreys / Gweilch – 7 caps)

Jarrod Evans (Harlequins – 14 caps)

Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 15 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Ospreys / Gweilch – 28 caps)

Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Leicester Tigers / Caerlŷr – uncapped / heb gap)

Joe Hawkins (Scarlets – 7 caps)

Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby / Caerfaddon – uncapped / heb gap)

Eddie James (Scarlets – 4 caps)

Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 4 caps)

Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys / Gweilch – 2 caps)

Blair Murray (Scarlets – 14 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears / Bryste – 35 caps)

Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 13 caps)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 17 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys / Gweilch – 43 caps)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby / Caerloyw – 67 caps)

