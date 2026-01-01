Louis Rees-Zammit commits long term future to Bristol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales back Louis Rees-Zammit has signed a new long-term deal with Bristol.

Rees-Zammit joined the Bears for the 2025-26 season after ending his 18-month spell in the NFL and has now chosen to extend his stay at Ashton Gate.

The 24-year-old has run in six tries in eight appearances since signing for the Gallagher Prem title contenders and made his Wales comeback during the autumn.

"I'm incredibly happy to have committed my future to Bristol. This is the perfect club for me and I'm excited to see what we can achieve here," Rees-Zammit said.

"The environment here allows me to express myself and play the game the way I love and that brings out the best in me."

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said on Wednesday that Rees-Zammit has returned from his time at the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars a better player.

Rees-Zammit starred at full-back in last week's win over Newcastle, which Lam sees as his best position, while playing on the wing for Wales in November.

Lam said: "Louis is a world-class talent and someone who embodies the way we want to play at Bristol.

"Since coming back from the NFL, he's shown incredible professionalism and hunger to keep improving.

"His speed, power and skill set are obvious, but what really stands out is his willingness to learn, adapt and deliver on the biggest stage.

"What's exciting is that he's only just scratching the surface of his ability - at just 24, there's so much more to come from him. If he keeps progressing on this journey, he has everything it takes to become one of the very best players in the world."

Rees-Zammit previously featured in 77 matches for Gloucester between 2018-24 after breaking into the first team but decided to try his luck in the United States as a wide receiver in the NFL.

The Welshman was a childhood NFL supporter but after an 18-month struggle he failed to secure a permanent starting position with the Patriots or the Jaguars and made his return to rugby.