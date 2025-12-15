Rugby set for new player safety trials amid concussion concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby’s global governing body has stated that a change to lower the tackle height at elite level remains "a long, long way off", despite "positive results" from trials conducted in the amateur game.

World Rugby revealed on Monday that trials over the past two seasons, involving 11 unions worldwide, which set the legal tackle height at the sternum, or breastbone, have prompted a shift in player behaviour at amateur level.

These trials saw the number of upright tackles decrease by 8-10 per cent, with some unions also reporting a reduction in concussion rates.

The new tackle height will now be tested at next year’s world under-20 championship in Georgia. An assessment will follow this trial before any potential further trials at the elite level are considered.

Mark Harrington, World Rugby’s chief player welfare and rugby services officer, emphasised the cautious approach.

"It is important to stress that we’re a long, long way from changing the law at the elite level at this point," he said.

"However, if this and subsequent trials show positive results across all player welfare, player feedback and fan enjoyment perspectives, then as a sport we need to embrace that."

open image in gallery Trials have taken place to look into tackle heights in rugby ( AFP via Getty Images )

Currently, the legal tackle height at elite level is aligned with the shoulder. However, in the amateur game, it is set to change to sternum height from July.

World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson affirmed the organisation’s commitment to player safety.

"We’ll leave no stone left unturned in our efforts to make the game as safe as it can be," he stated, adding, "Having said that, protecting what makes rugby, rugby is a vital part of my role."

Concussions have emerged as a significant concern within the sport over the last decade.

More than 1,000 former players are currently pursuing legal action against rugby governing bodies, alleging they sustained brain injuries during their careers.

According to London-based law firm Rylands Garth, these players claim the governing bodies "failed to take reasonable action to protect them from the impacts of concussive and sub-concussive blows during their playing careers, despite knowing of the risks."

World Rugby, alongside England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, faces this action.

They have stated they are awaiting full details of the claims and are building a "strong foundation of world-leading initiatives designed to make rugby union as safe as possible."

These initiatives include examining the legal tackle height and introducing smart mouthguard technology.