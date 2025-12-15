Rugby set for new player safety trials amid concussion concerns
Concerns have been raised over concussions in rugby, with lawmakers now looking at whether the legal tackle height needs to be changed
Rugby’s global governing body has stated that a change to lower the tackle height at elite level remains "a long, long way off", despite "positive results" from trials conducted in the amateur game.
World Rugby revealed on Monday that trials over the past two seasons, involving 11 unions worldwide, which set the legal tackle height at the sternum, or breastbone, have prompted a shift in player behaviour at amateur level.
These trials saw the number of upright tackles decrease by 8-10 per cent, with some unions also reporting a reduction in concussion rates.
The new tackle height will now be tested at next year’s world under-20 championship in Georgia. An assessment will follow this trial before any potential further trials at the elite level are considered.
Mark Harrington, World Rugby’s chief player welfare and rugby services officer, emphasised the cautious approach.
"It is important to stress that we’re a long, long way from changing the law at the elite level at this point," he said.
"However, if this and subsequent trials show positive results across all player welfare, player feedback and fan enjoyment perspectives, then as a sport we need to embrace that."
Currently, the legal tackle height at elite level is aligned with the shoulder. However, in the amateur game, it is set to change to sternum height from July.
World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson affirmed the organisation’s commitment to player safety.
"We’ll leave no stone left unturned in our efforts to make the game as safe as it can be," he stated, adding, "Having said that, protecting what makes rugby, rugby is a vital part of my role."
Concussions have emerged as a significant concern within the sport over the last decade.
More than 1,000 former players are currently pursuing legal action against rugby governing bodies, alleging they sustained brain injuries during their careers.
According to London-based law firm Rylands Garth, these players claim the governing bodies "failed to take reasonable action to protect them from the impacts of concussive and sub-concussive blows during their playing careers, despite knowing of the risks."
World Rugby, alongside England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, faces this action.
They have stated they are awaiting full details of the claims and are building a "strong foundation of world-leading initiatives designed to make rugby union as safe as possible."
These initiatives include examining the legal tackle height and introducing smart mouthguard technology.