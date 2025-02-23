Matt Sherratt explains stance on long-term Wales role after encouraging start to interim stint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Sherratt has reiterated his spell as Wales head coach will be for three games only after masterminding an odds-defying performance that sent popularity ratings through the roof.

Wales faced mission improbable against Six Nations title favourites Ireland following 14 successive Test match defeats under Warren Gatland.

But Sherratt, on the back of just four training sessions during his first week as interim boss, inspired an immediate revival and instilled hope for remaining Six Nations appointments with Scotland and England.

Ireland ultimately prevailed 27-18 to collect an eighth Six Nations Triple Crown, yet victory was achieved the hard way as they overcame centre Garry Ringrose’s 20-minute red card to score 17 unanswered points and keep alive hopes of a historic title hat-trick.

In many ways, though, the day belonged to Sherratt, with Wales reasserting themselves as a competitive force following months of abject misery. Rarely has defeat felt like victory for Wales fans.

Cardiff boss Sherratt said at his introductory press conference, barely 72 hours after Wales were humbled by Italy in Gatland’s final match, that it was very much a short-term stay.

“It’s the same answer. No, not at all,” he said, when asked on Saturday if anything now changes in relation to it being only a temporary role.

open image in gallery Wales threatened a Six Nations shock ( PA )

“I really enjoyed watching the players play. But I am pretty certain on my next steps, and that is back at Cardiff.”

If Wales’ upward curve continues at Murrayfield on March 8 and when they host England seven days later, the clamour for Sherratt on a permanent basis might reach fever-pitch.

The Welsh Rugby Union’s aim is to have a new head coach and another key appointment, director of rugby, in place before Wales’ summer tour to Japan.

open image in gallery Wales produced a much improved performance ( Getty Images )

They are well on course to achieve that twin objective, with conversations already under way, but at the moment it is all about Sherratt and a squad he has re-energised in remarkably quick time.

“I have just got to be authentic and coach how I believe the game should be played, and make sure I instill some belief in the players,” he added.

“Hopefully, the effect of that is a positive one on Welsh rugby. It (performance against Ireland) has whet people’s appetites in terms of can we build on this?

“I have been coaching long enough. There is always going to be a bounce – a fresh voice, a different attack. The challenge is building on that bounce over the next couple of games.

“If there was an off-load to be thrown, it was thrown. We tried to attack space as much as we could. It looked like we stood for being brave, which is what we talked about.”

Wales led 18-10 midway through the third quarter, displaying levels of ambition and confidence that had the Principality Stadium rocking in approval.

But Ireland, inspired by second-half replacement Bundee Aki and ice-cool goalkicker Sam Prendergast, found a way to reach the finishing line and avoid what would arguably have been the biggest upset in Six Nations history.

open image in gallery Jac Morgan hopes Wales can build on a better showing ( PA )

Wales captain Jac Morgan said: “It is a big step forward. It was close against one of the best teams in the world.

“We can be proud of the effort we’ve put in as a squad over the week, and we can just keep building on that over the next couple of weeks towards the Scotland game.

“We will get back on the training field and keep on improving.”

PA