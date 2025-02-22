Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Title favourites Ireland survived a major Six Nations scare as they clinched the triple crown by beating a transformed Wales 27-18 in Cardiff.

While Wales ultimately fell to a 15th successive Test match defeat, Ireland marched on in pursuit of the grand slam and a historic Six Nations title hat-trick.

But Wales were a revelation in their first game since Warren Gatland departed as head coach, with interim boss Matt Sherratt masterminding comfortably their best performance since the 2023 World Cup.

Ireland lost centre Garry Ringrose to a 20-minute red card midway through the second quarter and they trailed 13-10 at half-time, but they dug deep and prevailed through three Sam Prendergast penalties during the closing stages.

He booted five penalties and a conversion in total, with No 8 Jack Conan and full back Jamie Osborne scoring tries, while Wales replied with touchdowns from captain Jac Morgan and wing Tom Rogers, plus two Gareth Anscombe penalties and a conversion.

Sherratt’s Wales at times looked on course to deliver arguably the biggest upset in Six Nations history and there was late drama when debutant wing Ellis Mee went agonisingly close to a try that might have snatched it.

After barely a week into his role following Gatland’s exit – and just four training sessions – Sherratt moulded a display that few expected, especially those bookmakers who installed Wales as a 25-1 chance to win.

open image in gallery Wales impressed in defeat in Cardiff ( Getty Images )

The Principality Stadium rocked to its foundations as Wales chased a first Six Nations triumph on home soil for more than 1,100 days.

Despite being 10 places above their opponents in the world rankings, Ireland’s expected dominance did not materialise, yet they had enough character and composure when it mattered to find a way over the finishing line.

The hosts edged early possession and territory, but they fell behind after just seven minutes following sustained Irish pressure that left to Conan crashing over from close range and Prendergast converting.

Wales, with an entirely changed front row from the one on duty against Italy last time out, gained three scrum penalties inside the opening 16 minutes, but they also found themselves defending for long spells.

Prop Nicky Smith went off for a head injury assessment midway through the first half, with Gareth Thomas replacing him, before a Prendergast penalty took Ireland into double figures.

Wales opened their account through an Anscombe penalty and there was a tenacity about them that they sorely lacked in Rome.

open image in gallery Wales were ultimately left dejected despite a strong display ( Getty Images )

Smith rejoined the action after Tomos Williams went close to a try, then Ireland wasted a golden opportunity after Osborne’s wayward pass denied Ringrose an unopposed run to the line.

Ringrose was heavily involved again just minutes later, but this time it was a walk to the sin-bin after head-on-head contact with Wales centre Ben Thomas, with the incident put on review before it was confirmed as a 20-minute red.

A second Anscombe penalty further narrowed the gap, then Prendergast hit the post from distance and there were signs of Ireland losing their composure as Wales staged a strong finish to the opening 40 minutes.

They laid siege to the visitors’ line and pressure finally paid off when Morgan touched down and Anscombe converted as Wales deservedly claimed a 13-10 interval advantage against all odds.

It got even better for the home side just three minutes into the second period when full-back Blair Murray made the most of a temporary one-player advantage to cut a superb angle and send a diving Rogers over in the corner.

open image in gallery Jack Conan scored for Ireland in a physical encounter

It was the stuff of dreams for Sherratt and his players, although Prendergast got Ireland moving again through a 49th-minute penalty and the visitors trailed by five as Bundee Aki arrived off the bench and restored them to a full complement.

Ireland drew level after 56 minutes when Prendergast’s steepling kick was flicked on by James Lowe and Osborne applied the finish to set up a thrilling final quarter.

Wing Mack Hansen was held up over the Wales line by Murray, but Prendergast kicked a 67th-minute penalty that edged Ireland back in front before adding a long-ranger and a further three-pointer that saw them home, despite Ellis Mee’s late effort that was ruled out following several replays.