Wales vs Ireland LIVE: Score and updates from Six Nations as hosts begin life after Warren Gatland
Matt Sherratt begins his interim tenure in charge as the tournament favourites come to Cardiff
Wales begin life after Warren Gatland as Six Nations favourites Ireland come to Cardiff looking to continue their grand slam charge.
The first fallow week brought an end to Gatland’s second stint in charge of a nation to which he has given so much, with a 14-match losing run ultimately making his position untenable. While the search for a successor is underway, Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of this campaign and will hope to spark new life in a down-trodden squad looking to lift the gloom.
Any immediate uptick in fortunes feels, perhaps, unlikely with a formidable foe arriving at the Principality Stadium. Ireland may be missing skipper Caelan Doris among a clutch of injury absentees but this is a side that has thrived in adversity before, with their enviable depth displayed in a selection showing a number of changes but limited drop-off in strength.
Follow all of the latest from Cardiff in our live blog below:
Wales vs Ireland
Plenty of smiling faces in the Cardiff crowd, hoping that brighter times may be ahead. Can Matt Sherratt get Wales playing a better tune?
Match officials
Referee: Christophe Ridley (Eng)
Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)
Television Match Official: Ian Tempest (Eng)
Foul Play Review Officer: Matteo Liperini (Ita)
This game marks the start of the brief Matt Sherratt era, but might Wales be catching a glimpse of their next permanent head coach today? Luke Baker lays out why Simon Easterby, who has very close ties to the country, could be the perfect candidate:
Dan Sheehan says Ireland will “knuckle down to basics” when they continue their Six Nations title quest against Wales.
Ireland are red-hot favourites to pile further misery on a Wales team without a Test match win since the 2023 World Cup.
An attacking specialist who has been well liked by past and current players, it’s easy to see why Wales settled on Matt Sherratt as the right man to steer them through to the end of this campaign:
Team news - Ireland
Dan Sheehan captains Ireland in the absence of Caelan Doris, with the hooker’s elevation off the bench one of seven changes to Simon Easterby’s starting side. Tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson makes his first Test start in the front row while Joe McCarthy is fit to take his place alongside Tadhg Beirne at lock and Jack Conan begins at No 8.
Behind the scrum, Mack Hansen also returns from injury on the wing while Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in the centres, with Jamie Osborne providing an extra playmaking option at full-back. Jack Boyle is primed for a debut on the loosehead from the bench. There is a late change among the replacements, too - Cian Prendergast is ruled OUT, with Ryan Baird stepping in.
Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan (capt.), 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Jamie Osborne.
Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki.
Team news - Wales
Matt Sherratt rings the changes in his first Wales selection, recalling two of those excluded entirely by Warren Gatland at the start of this campaign. Gloucester duo Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn start at 10 and outside centre respectively having been left out of Gatland’s initial squad, the pair joining Ben Thomas in midfield with the Cardiff playmaker moved to his preferred position of 12.
A swap of props sees Nicky Smith and WillGriff John star, with Ellis Mee making a debut on the wing. Jac Morgan is joined by another scavenger in Tommy Reffell in the back row.
Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 Jac Morgan (capt.), 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Ellis Mee, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.
Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Aaron Wainwright; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Joe Roberts.
Ireland will be clad in white rather than green today as the sport attempts to make itself easier to view for colour blind viewers who struggle to differentiate between red and green:
Wales vs Ireland talking points: Visitors in a different league
One glance at World Rugby’s latest rankings list confirms the gulf that currently exists between Ireland and Wales.
Second-placed Ireland are 17.61 ranking points clear of Wales, which is a bigger gap than their hosts on Saturday have between themselves and the likes of Brazil, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.
While Wales have lost 14 successive Tests, Ireland’s defeats across the same number stand at four, with three of those being against New Zealand (twice) and world champions South Africa.
Ireland have also beaten Wales seven times from the last eight meetings, and even with home advantage, Wales are a 25-1 chance with some bookmakers to shred the form-book.
Wales vs Ireland talking points: Can hosts halt horror run?
Wales can only wish that the phrase ‘lies, damned lies and statistics’ was accurate in their case. Unfortunately, facts and figures scream at them from every page.
Sherratt has inherited a squad at the lowest of ebbs, reeling from a record run of Test defeats that began with a 2023 World Cup quarter-final loss against Argentina in Marseille 16 months ago.
That shattering sequence has seen Wales drop to a new world ranking low of 12th, while an Ireland victory would see them suffer a ninth Six Nations reversal on the bounce. Wales have also lost seven successive Tests in Cardiff.
