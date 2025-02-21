Matt Sherratt hails Andy Robinson influence ahead of first game as Wales boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Sherratt has hailed the influence of former England and Scotland boss Andy Robinson on him as he prepares for the biggest day in his sporting life.

Sherratt will be at the helm when Wales begin the post-Warren Gatland era against Guinness Six Nations title favourites Ireland on Saturday.

And it has left him reflecting on his teaching roots, from delivering tag rugby sessions for children and coaching in the community to his current short-term appointment as Wales head coach.

“I’ve had a million requests for tickets!” Sherratt joked.

“It’s my brother-in-law’s 50th birthday this weekend, and I got tickets to watch the game in the Cardiff clubhouse.

“They are fuming with me and pestering me every day asking if I can still get the tickets and have I got any free drinks.

“They only wanted to go with me because I get a pint for £2 – now I am not there they are frightened to death they will have to pay £3.50 per pint! I am not sure they wanted me there for my company or my contacts.

“I have managed to get them some vouchers off the club.”

Gloucester-born Sherratt’s affable and engaging nature has made him a popular figure during almost 20 years in various coaching roles at teams like Bristol, Worcester, Ospreys and currently Cardiff, where he is head coach.

And he credits advice from Robinson as something he has never forgotten.

“I worked with Andy at Bristol, and he had a lasting effect on me,” Sherratt said. “He always gave me confidence to be myself and to try things.

“I just think I am teaching, and my subject is rugby. I don’t see it any different, whether it’s international or club rugby.

“The standards of training and around the environment go up, but I have just backed my coaching process.

“I have been on a long journey to it from primary school teaching, community rugby coaching going around schools delivering tag rugby sessions, from academy to senior and then international. I am pretty proud of that.

“When you first start, you kind of worry you are not a name or an ex-player. I have been in it long enough to see what professional rugby is all about, but I’ve also got that teaching background where you have got to read the room.”

Sherratt takes charge for Wales’ final three Six Nations games – Ireland in Cardiff, Scotland at Murrayfield and England, also at the Principality Stadium – and he is relishing what is a huge challenge.

Wales are on the back of a record 14 Test defeats and eight Six Nations losses on the bounce, yet Sherratt oozes positivity and common sense.

“I have tried to shield them from that (losing run). We don’t reference that at all,” he added.

“We set the game-plan out for Ireland pretty quickly – that is where we have put all our energy.

“You can’t go out against a team like Ireland, one of the best in the world, and be reckless. If we are not in system, if we are chasing things as individuals, it can unravel very quickly.

“So we understand that the set-piece, our defence and our kicking game are going to be massive.

“That is your foundation for the game, it’s the 80-90 per cent, and then we are hoping some of our attacking stuff that we’ve looked at this week and some of the systems that we’ve been working on shows in the game to give the crowd and the Welsh public a boost that this team is going to be brave with the ball.”