Wales face another daunting day as their Six Nations campaign continues with a meeting with championship favourites France in Cardiff.

Steve Tandy’s side have suffered heavy defeats in their last three outings, with the scale of their decline illustrated last weekend in a meek and naive showing against England. A 48-7 thrashing followed similarly sizeable scorelines against New Zealand and South Africa in the autumn, and things do not get any easier as the hosts return to the Principality Stadium.

In another indicator of the Welsh plight, a few empty seats are likely to greet a French side itching to get going again after dismissing Ireland in their opener. Fabien Galthie’s men have had plenty of time to rest and recharge from round one, and though injuries have struck in midfield, France may just be eyeing another statement showing.

Follow all of the latest from the Six Nations clash with our live blog below: