Wales vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Hosts seek much-needed win as Pacific Islanders come to Cardiff

Wales are in desperate need of a win as Warren Gatland’s side begin their Autumn Nations Series with a tricky test against Fiji.
Gatland’s men are without a Test win in 2024, following a Six Nations wooden spoon with a 2-0 series defeat to Australia. The head coach has issued a plea for patience as he rebuilds his squad, but with the Wallabies and South Africa to come in Cardiff over the next few weeks, defeat here would lead to renewed worries.
The return of a number of senior figures boosts the hosts but they will be wary of the dangerous Pacific Islanders, who ran them so close in the pool stages of last year’s World Cup. Fiji opened their November against Scotland last weekend in the absence of their foreign-based stars, who add stardust and steel to the ranks for an encounter that they will see as winnable.
Wales vs Fiji talking points: Experience key for Wales
Retirements and injuries post-2023 World Cup were major factors behind new-look Wales squads that had an inexperienced feel to them.
Head coach Warren Gatland’s 35-strong autumn group contains 17 players with single-figure caps, but a number of key performers – players like Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands and Adam Beard – are back after missing the summer tour to Australia, and their collective contribution could prove significant in helping Wales find a way to get over the finishing line.
Dewi Lake has urged Wales to “turn over a new leaf” when they begin their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Fiji.
The Wales captain leads a team desperate to avoid suffering a record-equalling 10th successive Test defeat that would match an all-time low of 2002 and 2003.
It is approaching 400 days since Wales last posted a Test triumph – a 43-19 World Cup pool-stage victory over Georgia – since then they have finished bottom of the Six Nations without a win and also lost to Australia (twice), South Africa and Argentina.
Wales have not won a Test match since the 2023 World Cup.
Gareth Anscombe has underlined the challenge facing Wales when they look to open their Autumn Nations Series campaign with victory over Fiji.
The countries clash for the first time since an epic 2023 World Cup pool game in Bordeaux that Wales won 32-26.
Wales, though, had to make a staggering 253 tackles in the match and withstand a ferocious Fiji fightback from 18 points adrift that included a last-gasp missed opportunity when unmarked centre Semi Radradra spilled possession.
Wales face tough challenge in Autumn Nations Series opener.
Mike Forshaw says that Wales have “got to be the aggressors” when they target ending a nine-Test losing run in their Autumn Nations Series opener against Fiji.
Wales have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia almost 13 months ago.
Defeat to Fiji on November 10 – Wales have won seven and drawn one of the previous Cardiff encounters between the countries – would equal their all-time worst losing run of 10 Tests set in 2002 and 2003.
Wales have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia almost 13 months ago.
Wales boss Warren Gatland has named uncapped Scarlets wing Blair Murray in his team for today’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Fiji.
New Zealand-born Murray steps into the Test match arena after just six games for the Scarlets.
The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Tonyrefail in the Rhondda, has done enough to earn a starting place ahead of experienced Dragons wing Rio Dyer.
Wales are targeting their first Test match win since the 2023 World Cup.
Wales vs Fiji LIVE
Welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Wales’s opening Autumn Nations Series Test against Fiji. It’s been a year to forget so far for Warren Gatland and his callow side, a first win of 2024 still eluding them as they begin their November campaign.
Can a squad bolstered by a few senior figures return Wales to winning ways? Or will this dangerous Fijian side claim another significant victory after wins over England and Australia last year?
Kick off is at 1.40pm GMT.
