We know importance of next few weeks, says Gatland as Wales bid to find form

Warren Gatland says his players are “are well aware of how important the next few weeks are” as Wales embark on their Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Wales kick off the autumn schedule against Fiji on Sunday, which is followed by Principality Stadium appointments with Australia and world champions South Africa.

Gatland has overseen nine successive Test match defeats and Wales have only lost 10 in a row once before, which came during the 2002-03 season when his fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen was at the helm.

“Every loss is a bind. The bind is the pressure you guys (media) put on, not the pressure we have internally,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

“We are comfortable with decisions we’ve made or I have pushed as head coach, decisions that are the best for Welsh rugby in terms of bringing this group of players forward and developing the youngsters that we’ve spoken about.

“The bind and pressure is more external. But, for me, I relish those challenges in terms of the pressure.

“There is no difference to the pressure you face in every game in international rugby. I’ve often said in the past there’s no in-between the ecstasy or agony. Hopefully, on Sunday, there is ecstasy rather than agony.

“The players are well aware of how important the next few weeks are and building some confidence on what we’ve done as a group, with that experience coming back in. I’ve been pleased with how everyone has fitted in.”

While Gatland has named uncapped Scarlets wing Blair Murray in his team to face Fiji and six of the starting line-up have seven caps or less, there is also a considerable amount of experience returning in players like half-backs Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams, plus locks Will Rowlands and Adam Beard.

New Zealand-born Murray steps into the Test match arena after just six games for the Scarlets.

The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Tonyrefail in the Rhondda, has done enough to earn a starting place ahead of experienced Dragons wing Rio Dyer.

Dyer has been a regular starter during Gatland’s second spell as Wales head coach, including the last eight Tests, while Mason Grady moves from centre to fill the other wing berth.

Gatland said: “I think he (Murray) has been playing well for the Scarlets.

“Coming through the New Zealand system in terms of their pathway, we were pretty excited when he decided to commit to Wales.

“We have been pleased with the way he’s been playing, his footwork, and he has been scoring some nice tries. He gets touches and defends exceptionally well for not the biggest person in the world.

“Someone said today he’s had 29 requests for tickets, so he has got family and friends coming to support him. It’s always great to see that, particularly someone on his first cap.”

Ben Thomas is now at inside centre following two fly-half appearances during Wales’ summer tour of Australia, with Anscombe reclaiming Wales’ number 10 shirt for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Anscombe, who was sidelined for several months by a groin injury, is joined in the back division by Gloucester team-mates Max Llewellyn and Williams, with Llewellyn chosen as Thomas’ midfield partner and Williams back at scrum-half.

Rowlands and Beard, who both missed the two-Test Australia trip, are back in tandem, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell earning a start ahead of Jac Morgan, who is among six forwards on the bench.

And Bath prop Archie Griffin, who has only played twice for his club this season due to a minor temporary heart condition that he has now recovered from, features in the front-row alongside Gareth Thomas and captain Dewi Lake.

“We’ve invested in youngsters and seen a huge amount of growth in them over the last 12 months, particularly after the summer tour,” Gatland said.

“But then having Tomos and Gareth back with that experience, plus Will Rowlands, Jac Morgan and Adam Beard back, there is a nice balance there.

“Then you start thinking about the Six Nations where Daf Jenkins, Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams would be available, with some of those youngsters coming on, we would start getting a nice mix with those players we have been developing.”