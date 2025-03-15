Wales v England LIVE: Score and updates from Six Nations as visitors look to stay in title hunt
England need a bonus-point victory to put the pressure on France at the top of the table
Old rivals will renew hostilities as title-chasing England come to Cardiff for a meeting with Wales on Six Nations “Super Saturday”.
The championship’s fate is out of England’s hands but Steve Borthwick’s side can heap the pressure on France, who host Scotland later, by moving clear at the top of the table with a bonus-point win. A slightly curious campaign continued with a comfortable win over Italy in which England showed more attacking ambition yet lacked the ruthlessness characteristic of a top team. Having made some bold selection calls, Borthwick has urged his side to play bravely and not be cowed by the Cardiff crowd.
The Welsh supporters will be relishing the prospect of possibly spoiling their favourite rivals’ title chances. It has been a long period of woe for the national men’s team, with a run of 16 successive defeats stretching back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. But the arrival of Matt Sherratt as interim coach has brought fresh energy and hope that this could yet be a famous day...
Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below:
Aaron Wainwright hoping to sign off Sherratt stint in style
Wales back row Aaron Wainwright has urged the squad to give Matt Sherratt a winning finish to his interim stint.
"The occasion takes care of itself,” Wainwright said. “Wales-England at the Prinicpality is a massive occasion.
“For us, we spoke a bit about ending these three games that Jockey [Matt Sherratt] has come in on on a high. I think the impact that he has had on the group as been massive. Just to be able to put out on the pitch what they have implemented over the last couple of weeks, if we can do that then we will be able to put a good performance in.”
England seek new solution to problem position as Steve Borthwick gambles again
Four sevens, three 10s, two locks and one centre. Cracking the Steve Borthwick selection code is getting tougher and tougher. The England head coach is a rather more radical selector than might first appear but it was still with a heavy thud of surprise that his matchday 23 to face Wales on the final Six Nations weekend landed on Wednesday afternoon. A first international start at 13 for Tommy Freeman; a full debut for Tom Roebuck on the wing; a recall for Marcus Smith. So much for cohesion and continuity.
England seek new solution to problem position as Steve Borthwick gambles again
England team news
England reshuffle more radically after the season-ending injury sustained by Ollie Lawrence. Tommy Freeman relocates to centre with Elliot Daly stationed on the wing and Marcus Smith recalled at full-back. Tom Roebuck completes the back three on his first international start, while Ben Curry joins twin brother Tom in a mobile back row. 20-year-old flanker Henry Pollock is a fourth openside in the matchday 23 as he awaits a debut off a bench which also contains George Ford, sighted for the first time in this tournament.
England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Tommy Freeman, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Marcus Smith.
Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tom Willis; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 George Ford.
Wales team news
Wales hand Joe Roberts his first professional start on the wing as the Scarlets centre shifts outwards after injuries to Tom Rogers and Josh Adams.
The 24-year-old impressed in the role after Rogers’s early departure against Scotland and joins Ellis Mee and Blair Murray in a young, exciting back three.
Aaron Wainwright is also recalled to the starting side, with Tommy Reffell dropping to the bench.
Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Will Rowlands; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (capt.), 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Joe Roberts, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Blair Murray.
Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.
Fraser Dingwall relishing chance to partner club colleague Tommy Freeman
Fraser Dingwall unites with fellow Northampton man Tommy Freeman in the centres for England today, a midfield combination that worked well for the Saints at the start of last season.
“I think I've probably seen what everyone else has seen around Tommy's talents with ball in hand, but also on the other side of the ball as well,” Dingwall said of his centre partner this week. “I think he's very, very competent and makes really good decisions.
“The exciting thing about him being in that position is that he potentially gets even more opportunity to get hands on the ball. Hopefully we can involve him in the game.
“We work together a lot, but he's sharp enough, when it comes to rugby anyway, to pick things up. He quickly got hold of things. As I said, he's, he makes good decisions, and ultimately, that's what you need from people who are defending in that channel.”
How caretaker coach Matt Sherratt brought the joy back to Welsh rugby
A dialectologist will correctly point that the suggestion that Matt Sherratt was trading in Estuary English this week would be somewhat misplaced, the Wales interim coach straddling the Severn rather than treading the Thames as he bridged two proud two rugby cultures. It is the story of the life of an understated figure suddenly at the centre of Welsh rugby having developed his coaching career on either side of the river.
Born to an English father and Welsh mother, the 47-year-old could recall many memories of this fixture from his youth – and not all totally positive. “I used to have to sit between my mum and dad to split them up,” the man they call Jockey chuckles. “And then I’d switch sides depending on who won.”
How caretaker coach Matt Sherratt brought the joy back to Welsh rugby
Maro Itoje insists England need to take game to Wales in Cardiff
Maro Itoje has highlighted key elements of aggression, composure and intent when he leads England into the Principality Stadium.
“Whenever you play Wales, but particularly in Cardiff, you need to be aggressive,” Itoje said.
“You want to start the game well and really take the game to Wales. You have to make sure you maintain a level of composure because it is a great atmosphere, a cool stadium and the match is always big.
“You need to make sure you have the ability to make good decisions under that scrutiny. It is being aggressive in the manner in which we play, but also the mindset and mentality. We are not coming here just to play pretty phases, you have to come here and play with intent.
“The atmosphere is obviously great, it is a stadium you want to play in and I don’t see it as intimidating at all. I don’t see it as something to beware of or anything like that.
“I see it as something to relish, something to enjoy and something to make our mindset tighter and bring us closer as a group.”
Is this the day the Welsh woe ends?
A very good afternoon from Cardiff, where the late spring chill is doing little to quell the enthusiasm carried in the crowds filling the city streets. Yes, there is optimism in the air both for the travelling English fans with a title still, in theory, on the cards and the locals, with a real feeling that this could be a special day.
I was last here in the autumn for the visit of South Africa, when the city felt far quieter than usual on matchday with home hopes so slim and the long losing run only going on. Could their woe finally end this evening?
BBC and ITV secure new Six Nations deal to keep championship on free-to-air television
The Six Nations will remain on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom after ITV and BBC agreed a new deal to show the competition through to 2029.
The rights in the United Kingdom had been up for grabs at the end of the broadcasters’ existing agreement, which concludes after this tournament
It was feared that parts of the championship would go behind a paywall with TNT Sports declaring interest in bidding, though the subscription channel cautioned that a “challenging” landscape would make it difficult to capture the competition.
And it has now been confirmed that the terrestrial broadcasters have again struck a deal to show the men’s competition over the next four years.
BBC and ITV secure new Six Nations deal
Ben Earl urges England to up the tempo to continue Wales’ woe: ‘Speed kills’
England back row Ben Earl has urged his side to up the tempo and prove that “speed wins” in modern rugby union as they take on Wales.
Borthwick made a number of bold calls in his starting side, with Tommy Freeman given a first international start at centre and Earl again joined by the Curry twins, Ben and Tom, in a mobile, scavenging back row.
The same combination also started against Ireland on the opening weekend and, while Tom Willis and Chandler Cunningham-South lurk as more sizeable options, the inclusion of potential debutant Henry Pollock is another nod to England’s desire to play with pace.
Earl believes it reflects a trend more widely within the sport of speed mattering most.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments