France vs Scotland LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations title decider
A title is within reach for the hosts as Scotland attempt to poop the Paris party
A Six Nations title is within France’s reach with Les Bleus bidding to seal championship success in the final fixture of the tournament against Scotland in Paris.
Fabien Galthie’s side ensured that their fate was in their own hands with their dismantling of Ireland last weekend, seizing control of the Six Nations. A win here of any kind will be enough to secure the crown, though both Ireland and England can put the pressure on earlier on “Super Saturday”. The hosts embark without their skipper after Antoine Dupont suffered a serious knee injury in Dublin, but Galthie again sticks with the power-packed bench that caused such havoc seven days ago.
Standing between the French and the title are Scotland, looking for a positive finish to a disappointing campaign. Hopes of a title challenge did not materialise for Gregor Townsend’s men after their run of Calcutta Cup dominance came to an end, and the Scots threatened to throw away a strong lead against Wales in the penultimate round, too. A positive finish would help build optimism for the future, though, and prove again that Townsend is the right man to lead Scotland forward.
Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France in our live blog below:
Finn Russell urges Scotland to add some sheen to Six Nations campaign in Paris
Finn Russell challenged Scotland to add some sheen to their Guinness Six Nations campaign in Paris as he lamented the fact they have only a “disruptor” role to play in this weekend’s three-way shootout for the title.
The Scots are set to end the championship as also-rans once more after their home defeat by Ireland on match-day two was followed by an agonising 16-15 loss away to England, in which Russell missed all three of his conversion attempts, including a last-minute kick that would have won the Calcutta Cup.
With just two home wins over Italy and Wales to their name, co-captain Russell believes a rare away victory over title-chasing France would go a long way to enhancing how their hitherto underwhelming campaign was viewed by the Scottish public.
Darcy Graham ‘very lucky’ to be back in action after avoiding serious injury
Scotland wing Darcy Graham declared himself “very lucky” to have been able to return and continue his participation in this year’s Six Nations after his “nasty” accident in last month’s defeat by Ireland.
The 27-year-old was taken to hospital after becoming unconscious following a sickening clash with team-mate Finn Russell in the first half against Ireland at Murrayfield on February 9.
Graham’s injuries turned out not to be as bad as first feared and after sitting out the Calcutta Cup defeat against England, he was back on the pitch on Saturday and scored the 30th Test try of his career in Scotland’s 35-29 home victory over Wales.
The bold call that paid off for France against Ireland – and why it is controversial
It’s a seven/one bench again for France, the power-packed unit ever more en vogue in the international game. But not all are fans of the tactic - including Scotland boss Gregor Townsend...
Six Nations permutations
With the action just getting underway in Rome, here are all the permutations you need to know on what could be a wild day of Six Nations action:
Six Nations title permutations: What France, England and Ireland need to lift trophy
Gael Fickou comes in from the cold as France and Scotland name teams for Six Nations decider
France have brought in centre Gael Fickou and scrum half Maxime Lucu for the injured Antoine Dupont in two changes from the team that crushed Ireland to face Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations finale at the Stade de France.
Dupont ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments after his knee buckled under pressure from the Irish defence at the back of a ruck, while Fickou has been called up by head coach Fabian Galthie after Pierre-Louis Barassi suffered a concussion at the Aviva Stadium. The 30-year-old Fickou has not appeared in the Six Nations this year after he fractured his thumb playing for club side Racing 92 earlier in the season.
France vs Scotland LIVE
Here we are, then, the final fixture of this year’s Six Nations. A title is within reach for France after seizing control of their own destiny last weekend - but can a Scottish side that has a habit of surprising their hosts do England and Ireland a favour?
Kick off in Paris is at 8pm GMT.
