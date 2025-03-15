Dan Sheehan stars as Ireland sign off with slim success over Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Sheehan scored a hat-trick as Ireland scraped an unconvincing 22-17 bonus-point success over Italy before their hopes of a third consecutive Guinness Six Nations title were wiped out.

Seven days after their Grand Slam dream was crushed by a 42-27 Dublin drubbing at the hands of France, Simon Easterby’s side stuttered to victory in Rome to move top of the table ahead of Saturday’s other matches.

But England’s subsequent 68-14 win away Wales ended Ireland’s pursuit of championship glory.

Hugo Keenan’s score cancelled out an early opener from Azzurri wing Monty Ioane at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico before hooker Sheehan’s treble turned the contest in the visitors’ favour.

However, fly-half Jack Crowley, who started ahead of Sam Prendergast, squandered three of his four conversion attempts to leave Italy with hope of masterminding a shock.

Stephen Varney’s try, supplemented by seven points from Tommaso Allan, increased the tension but the hosts’ chances were harmed by injury and indiscipline as they fell agonisingly short of a major upset.

Michele Lamaro spent time in the sin bin, while Ross Vintcent was shown a 20-minute red card and Giacomo Nicotera received a late yellow before Ireland hung on.

The defending champions were unable to meaningfully enhance their points difference but, given the emphatic result in Cardiff, it ultimately mattered little.

Backed by an estimated 30,000 travelling fans, Ireland ran out in the Eternal City requiring a resounding win to put pressure on their title rivals following last week’s humiliation on home soil.

Easterby’s side were punished for a poor start when Paolo Garbisi’s clever poke to the corner following fine work from the impressive Tommaso Menoncello sent Ioane over on the left, with full-back Allan nailing a tricky conversion.

Italy, who were out to successfully avoid the wooden spoon for a second successive year, had conceded 18 tries across heavy defeats to France and England in rounds three and four.

Finlay Bealham had a score ruled out for a double movement as Ireland finally threatened the hosts’ 22 before Keenan raced over following a scrum.

Crowley’s simple slot levelled proceedings but the afternoon was not going to plan and an Allan penalty from close to halfway deservedly put the Azzurri back ahead.

Ireland somehow ended a stuttering opening period 12-10 in front, aided by a moment of madness from Italy captain Lamaro.

The Benetton flanker, who began on the bench before being brought on as his side lost three forwards to injury inside half an hour, was sin-binned for cynically swatting the ball out of Jamison Gibson-Park’s hands, leading to hooker Sheehan powering over from a resultant lineout maul.

Crowley’s subsequent shank from the kicking tee epitomised Ireland’s first-half struggles.

With Lamaro still on the sidelines, Sheehan’s second score – in the 47th minute – was a carbon copy of his first and, again, Crowley failed to add the extras.

Italy had won just one of the previous 25 Six Nations fixtures between the countries and their task became tougher when replacement flanker Vintcent was sent to the bunker after making head-on-head contact with Keenan from the restart, with the card ultimately upgraded from yellow to red.

Keenan was then denied his second try by a Caelan Doris knock-on in the build-up before the bonus point was secured when Sheehan completed his hat-trick after Gibson-Park’s clever crossfield kick was superbly kept alive by Mack Hansen.

Hansen swiftly undid his fine work by misjudging a bouncing ball inside the in-goal area, allowing Varney to apply the finishing touch to Ange Capuozzo’s kick.

Allan’s conversion left Italy just five points behind as they returned to 15 men going into a tense final 10 minutes.

Ireland, who gave farewell cameos to retiring centurions Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray and a first Test cap since last summer to injury-dogged prop Tadhg Furlong, were under pressure until the final whistle.

A try-saving tackle from replacement hooker Gus McCarthy prevented scrum-half Varney going over again as Easterby’s men survived a significant scare to finish the championship with four wins from five but without the ultimate prize.