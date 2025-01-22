Wales add former prop Adam Jones to coaching staff in Six Nations boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales have bolstered their coaching team ahead of the Six Nations with the addition of former prop Adam Jones as a scrum consultant.

The highly-rated Jones joins Warren Gatland’s staff on secondment from Harlequins, where he has helped develop a number of front rowers since finishing his playing career at the club in 2018.

The 43-year-old won 95 Wales caps as a prop, and rejoins his former coach as Gatland looks for on-field improvements after a winless 2024.

Psychology and human performance specialist Andy McCann also returns for the tournament having previously worked within the set-up between 2009 and 2017.

“I’m delighted that Adam and Andy will be joining us for the Guinness Six Nations and I’d like to thank Harlequins for allowing Adam to take up this opportunity,” Gatland said.

“With less than two weeks to our first game against France in Paris, we will be working hard as a group to maximise our preparation and start our campaign on a high."

Jones featured in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions during an illustrious playing career and will work closely with forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

An independent review was held by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) after a winless November extended Wales' losing international streak to a record 12 games.

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney stated in December after the review’s completion that Gatland would keep his job for the Six Nations, but his backroom staff would be bolstered.

“First of all, I would like to thank Harlequins for the opportunity to join the Wales coaching setup for the Six Nations," Jones said.

"I'm looking forward to working with Gats [Warren Gatland] and Humphs [Jonathan Humphreys], who are two big influences on my career as a player.

"It's all moved quickly but I'm looking forward to it.

"It's going to be a challenge coming from the Gallagher Premiership and this is my first taste of coaching international rugby, so there will be learning process for me as well."