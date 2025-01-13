Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The good news for Warren Gatland was that his Six Nations squad naming was nothing quite as frantic or fretful as last year’s unveiling. Then, as you may recall, the Wales head coach emerged to face the press still dusting off the debris after the landing of a bombshell, news of Louis Rees-Zammit’s bolt for the NFL reaching Gatland mere minutes before releasing a selection in which the wing was set to be included.

It was a moment that set the tone for a disastrous, damaging year for Welsh rugby, one that featured failure from top to bottom. In governance and in performance, Wales separated themselves from the rest in their inadequacy – which is some going considering the ongoing mess across the Severn. A run of 12 consecutive Test defeats did not lead to Gatland’s dismissal perhaps partly because of the sheer scale of the problems elsewhere – a fresh lick of paint isn’t going to dramatically improve a house with significant structural problems.

open image in gallery Warren Gatland’s side have lost their last 12 Test matches ( PA Wire )

It would have been perfectly fair for Gatland to assume that, after his annus horribilis, things can only get better. Alas, this is Welsh rugby. It may have lacked the drama and daring of Rees-Zammit’s departure but news of fly half Sam Costelow’s broken collarbone was a blow just as painful that landed not long before his 2025 Six Nations party was named. Consider also injuries to captain and star performer Dewi Lake, lineout linchpin Adam Beard and the versatile Mason Grady – the suffering continues.

Costelow’s injury rather takes the shine over a squad that looks better balanced than the callow units named at times last year. Gatland had asked for patience amid the plight as he sought to turn over a new leaf, bringing through what he considered as a more promising crop, prepared to accept short-term pain in exchange for long-term gain.

With Taulupe Faletau, Liam Williams and Josh Adams all back amongst things in a 34-man squad, the situation looks rather better. It is not just on the field where three Test British & Irish Lions will bolster the ranks but off it, too, for a squad so lacking in confidence and calm during the chaos of 2024.

open image in gallery Scarlets’ Sam Costelow has been ruled out of the Six Nations by injury ( PA Wire )

Yet even with the returnees, there is an element of muddled thinking to Gatland’s selection. Just months after being hauled back into the side at Costelow’s expense to steer Wales through the autumn, Gareth Anscombe now finds himself out the picture entirely even after his fellow playmaker’s misfortune. It leaves the options as Ben Thomas, a natural inside centre who fulfilled the fly half brief in Australia last year, and uncapped Ospreys man Dan Edwards, who has been going well in the United Rugby Championship (URC) – neither has made a Six Nations appearance.

“We’ve spoken about 10 being the position to develop some depth, looking short term and long term,” Gatland explained of Anscombe’s omission. “[It’s about] getting some experience in the position.

“He’s 33 now and he’ll be 36 by the next World Cup. Will he be around? We need to develop some depth. Someone like [Dan Edwards] gets an opportunity to stake a claim. We’ve been impressed with how he’s controlled games. His kicking game has improved. It’s probably the first time in a while we’ve had some dilemmas around the selection."

open image in gallery Ospreys fly half Dan Edwards has earned his first call up ( Getty Images )

It is logical, perhaps, for Wales to keep looking to the future but it jars with the return of the similarly ageing Faletau and Williams. Even Gatland admitted on Monday that his job may be untenable if results do not improve; why, then, would you not want Anscombe as a steadying presence under such circumstances?

Taking his comments about a youth movement at face value, it is just as peculiar that Max Llewellyn and Cameron Winnett – who started the autumn outside of Anscombe at 13 and 15 respectively – are also left out despite solid domestic form. The injury to Lake, one of few in the squad who would currently claim genuine Lions candidacy, meanwhile necessitates a recall for Sam Parry, who left the Welsh squad before the Australia tour last summer having felt disrespected. With a small player pool, burnt bridges have to be rebuilt quickly.

At least the Welsh men do currently have a head coach – unlike their women as they enter a World Cup year. News of a reshuffle of Gatland’s staff appears to be on the way ahead of a trip to Paris on the opening night of the tournament. For a side lacking in power and punch, France are about as daunting a first task as Wales could have been handed.

open image in gallery Wales confront the might of France on the opening weekend ( Getty Images )

“We know it is about performances and results,” the head coach said. “Those first two games are really important for us. That game in Paris will be tough, then it’s the Italy game. Probably playing France first up is not a bad thing for us to do. They tend to take a little bit of time to get going in a Six Nations.

“It is about momentum. You get some good results and you never know what can happen in this tournament. I am pretty aware of the situation we are in as a group of coaches. We’ve got to go out and work hard to show improvements and perform well."

Wales’ 34-man Six Nations squad:

Forwards: Elliott Dee, Sam Parry, Evan Lloyd; Nicky Smith, Kemsley Mathias, Gareth Thomas, Keiron Assiratti, WillGriff John, Henry Thomas; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Freddie Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Teddy Williams; Jac Morgan (captain), James Botham, Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Backs: Tomos Williams, Rhodri Williams, Ellis Bevan; Ben Thomas, Dan Edwards; Eddie James, Joe Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin; Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Josh Hathaway, Tom Rogers, Blair Murray, Ellis Mee.