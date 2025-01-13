Warren Gatland challenges Dan Edwards to stake claim for Wales fly-half role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warren Gatland says uncapped Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards has the chance to “stake a bit of a claim” after naming him in Wales’ Six Nations squad.

Edwards and Scarlets wing Ellis Mee are the Test rookies among a 34-strong group that will be captained by flanker Jac Morgan, who takes over the leadership reins from an injured Dewi Lake.

There is no place for experienced Gloucester number 10 Gareth Anscombe, while Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow misses out after fracturing his collarbone that will sideline him for the whole tournament, leaving Edwards and Ben Thomas as starting options.

On Edwards, Wales head coach Gatland said: “We were hoping to have him in, in the autumn. but unfortunately he had a groin strain and picked up a head knock, so we didn’t get a chance to look at him.

“We have been impressed in terms of the way that he’s played. He has matured nicely into looking like a quality 10.

“It is the one position where we’ve spoken about trying to develop some strength in depth. Someone like him gets an opportunity to stake a bit of a claim.

“We have been impressed with how he has controlled games. His kicking game has developed in recent times, and he has got a good running game, too.

“We know Gareth has a lot of experience. One of the things we talked about is he’s 33 now and he will be 36 by the next World Cup. Will he be around? We need to develop some options in that position.”

Costelow was hurt during the Scarlets’ EPCR Challenge Cup defeat against Gloucester on Friday, suffering an injury that will require surgery.

Costelow apart, other injury absentees include Lake’s fellow hooker Ryan Elias, Ospreys lock Adam Beard, Bath prop Archie Griffin and Cardiff back Mason Grady, while Max Llewellyn, Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer and Taine Plumtree failed to make the selection cut.

Gatland, meanwhile, has handed recalls to experienced campaigners Taulupe Faletau – who has not played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup because of injury – Josh Adams and Liam Williams.

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry, who walked out of the Wales squad last summer, is also back, along with Sale prop WillGriff John and Scarlets centre Joe Roberts.

Wales have lost their last 12 Test matches and are without an international victory since beating Georgia in Nantes 15 months ago.

They face a daunting Six Nations opener against France in Paris on January 31, which is followed by a Rome appointment with Italy eight days later.

Wales’ miserable autumn campaign saw a Welsh Rugby Union review conducted into the national squad’s performances, with a further assessment planned after the Six Nations.

Gatland added: “We know it is about performances and results. Those first two games are really important for us.

“That game in Paris will be tough, then it’s the Italy game. It is about momentum. You get some good results and you never know what can happen in this tournament.

“I am pretty aware of the situation we are in as a group of coaches. We’ve got to go out and work hard to show improvements and perform well.”