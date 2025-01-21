Jamie George set to miss England’s Six Nations opener in major blow for Steve Borthwick

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have suffered significant injury news ahead of the Six Nations with Jamie George set to miss their opening fixture against Ireland.

Hooker George, who has been replaced by Maro Itoje as captain, suffered a hamstring injury playing for Saracens in the Champions Cup and is among a group of five forced to withdraw from a pre-tournament training camp in Girona.

Scrum half Alex Mitchell has also pulled out, though will travel to Spain for rehabilitation with the hope of returning in time for the clash in Dublin. Fellow nine Jack van Poortvliet has also suffered an injury, along with forwards Alex Coles and Alex Dombrandt, and the trio are expected to join George in missing the opener at least.

A quintet of replacements have been called up to the 36-man squad named last week including Ben Spencer, who started twice at scrum half in Mitchell’s stead during the Autumn Nations Series.

Also previously capped are Sale’s Raffi Quirke and Northampton hooker Curtis Langdon, while Gloucester lock Arthur Clark and rising Northampton star Henry Pollock earn their first senior England call-ups.

Steve Borthwick is expected to provide an update on his squad at the Six Nations launch in Rome later on Tuesday.

While no longer captain, George remains a key part of Borthwick’s leadership group and senior figure within the squad. While both Luke Cowan-Dickie and Theo Dan have been in form, his absence represents a major blow.

But the potential absence of MItchell is perhaps even more pivotal. England sorely missed their first-choice scrum half during an autumn where they won just once in four games, with the 27-year-old out with a neck injury.

There is hope that his leg knock will recover in time for the trip to Dublin on 1 February. Spencer started the first two games of the November campaign before finding himself outside of the matchday 23 as Van Poortvliet was promoted to start. Harry Randall is the other nine in England’s squad and appeared off the bench in all four autumn fixtures.

A call-up for Pollock, meanwhile, comes after producing impressive form both domestically and in Europe for Northampton. The openside flanker was a star of the England side that won the U20 World Championship in South Africa last summer.

He, Clark and Langdon all featured in England’s A-team fixture against Australia during November.