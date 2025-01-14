Maro Itoje named new England captain ahead of Six Nations as squad revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maro Itoje has been appointed England captain ahead of the Six Nations as Steve Borthwick makes a bold decision ahead of a vital tournament.

Itoje assumes the role of skipper from Saracens teammate Jamie George, who took the reins after the 2023 World Cup.

Long considered a future captain of his country even amid significant debate over his leadership qualities, the lock’s appointment comes months after he was named captain of his club after the departure of Owen Farrell.

The 30-year-old will be supported by George and Ellis Genge as vice-captains as England look to bounce back from a disappointing autumn which saw them win just one of four games.

While Itoje has never led an England side on to the pitch, he has regularly taken over the on-field captaincy after George’s substitution over the last 12 months. He has won 88 England caps, and played in six Tests for the British & Irish Lions.

“I am incredibly humbled and honoured to have been asked by Steve to be England captain,” Itoje said. “It’s a truly incredible privilege for both me and my family, and I feel grateful to have been given this opportunity.

“With the role comes a great deal of responsibility, but I’m at a point in my career where I feel ready to give my all to serve the team and the fans with the captaincy, and also produce my best on the field.

“It’s reassuring to know there is a group of senior players to support me and help build on the achievements of Jamie, who has led the team brilliantly and who has been a great friend and leader for so many years.

“I am excited by the squad of players we have, who are all hungry for success, and I look forward to leading them out for the forthcoming Six Nations.”

open image in gallery Maro Itoje (right) assumes the captaincy from club colleague Jamie George ( Reuters )

Itoje made his England debut in 2016 and has been a first-choice starter for both Borthwick and predecessor Eddie Jones ever since.

Jones described the lock as “inward-looking” during his tenure in charge, believing others to be more important leaders within his squad, but Itoje has grown and grown in stature even among England’s struggles.

“With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field,” Borthwick explained.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.

open image in gallery England head coach Steve Borthwick has made a huge call ( PA Wire )

"I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain."

Elsewhere in Borthwick’s 36-player squad, there is a call up for one-cap number eight Tom Willis after an impressive season for Saracens.

Uncapped Harlequins backs Oscar Beard and Cadan Murley both earn inclusion, but there is no place for veteran tighthead Dan Cole, who won his 118th international cap during the autumn.

At tighthead, youngsters Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Joe Heyes are preferred, while there is a return for Sale’s Bevan Rodd on the other side of the front row.

open image in gallery Tom Willis has been called up after an impressive season ( Getty Images )

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Sam Underhill and George Furbank are among the key figures listed as unavailable due to injury, a group that also includes uncapped pair Gabriel Ibitoye and Afolabi Fasogbon. Ben Spencer, who started the autumn as England’s scrum half, is left out with Alex Mitchell back fit.

Borthwick’s side open their tournament against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 1 February.

England’s 36-player training squad for Six Nations

Forwards:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 6 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 44 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 11 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 6 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 56 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 16 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 37 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 66 caps) – vice-captain

Jamie George (Saracens, 97 caps) – vice-captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 88 caps) – captain

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 45 caps)

Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap)

Backs:

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 18 caps)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 11 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 69 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 39 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

Rehabilitation: Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), and Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).