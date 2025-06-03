Stuart Lancaster returns to Ireland as former England coach’s new job revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Connacht have appointed Stuart Lancaster as their new head coach as the former England head coach returns to Ireland after his Racing 92 sacking.

Lancaster, who oversaw England from 2012 through to the home Rugby World Cup group-stage exit in 2015, parted ways with the French capital club earlier this year after a difficult season-and-a-half in Paris.

The 55-year-old has since been linked with a number of jobs, including Leicester Tigers and Australia, but has now taken up a role in Galway as the permanent successor to Pete Wilkins.

Lancaster is highly familiar with the Irish rugby structure after spending seven successful seasons at Leinster rugby, a period in which the Dublin club won the Champions Cup and four Pro 14 titles.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the West of Ireland with my wife Nina,” Lancaster, who has signed a two-year deal, said. “Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the professional men’s team programme.

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent. Ever since my initial conversations with Willie, David and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity. I’m looking forward to working closely with all of the staff and players, and I can’t wait to get to know the supporters and wider community over the coming weeks and months.”

A tough tenure in the Top 14 saw Lancaster reportedly clash with Racing’s hierarchy and struggle to get the best out of a star-studded squad.

He remains highly-rated in coaching circles for his stint at Leinster and the work in developing a generation of England talent, even if his tenure with the national team ended in tournament disaster in 2015.

Lancaster’s staff in Galway will include John Muldoon, Connacht’s record appearance-maker, and attack coach Rod Seib, who has joined from the Brumbies in Australia.

Wilkins stepped down after the Challenge Cup exit in April and has since been appointed attack coach with fellow United Rugby Championship club Benetton in Treviso.