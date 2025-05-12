Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicester’s long search for a new head coach is over with former player Geoff Parling appointed as a surprise replacement for the departing Michael Cheika.

The Welford Road club had been frustrated in their search for a successor to Cheika after the Australian announced his intention to leave after a single season at the helm, seemingly failing in an attempt to recruit former England defence coach Paul Gustard from French club Stade Francais and also missing out on former All Black Leon MacDonald.

They have therefore turned to a familiar face in ex-lock Parling, who made nearly 100 appearances for Tigers as a player and won 29 England caps.

The 41-year-old has forged an impressive coaching career in Australia since retiring with the Melbourne Rebels in 2018, and will take up his role at the Gallagher Premiership club after working as an assistant with the Wallabies in the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions in July and August.

“I was lucky enough have some incredible moments in the Leicester Tigers jersey, made through hard work by good people, and so I am extremely proud to be coming back to lead the club,” Parling said.

“There are not many opportunities that would make myself and my family think about leaving Australia, the place we’ve called home for the past seven years, but coming back to Leicester Tigers is one that we are really looking forward to.”

“I know the club is looking for stability, and I will be focused on building an environment with strong foundations, where people can see both what is needed and what it means to be a Tiger.”

open image in gallery Geoff Parling made nearly 100 appearances for Leicester as a player ( Getty Images )

Born in Stockton-on-Tees, Parling also represented Newcastle and Exeter during a distinguished career in English rugby. He won three Premiership titles, including two with Leicester, and was part of the England squad at the 2015 Rugby World Cup after touring with the Lions in 2013.

A lineout guru, Parling has worked under both Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt in the Australia coaching staff and will hope to bring much-needed stability to his former club.

Cheika and compatriot Dan McKellar have each spent a single season in charge, while the 2022/23 campaign was disrupted by Steve Borthwick’s appointment as England rugby head coach, with most of the club’s assistants, including interim boss Richard Wigglesworth, following the head coach to the national team.

Leicester are second in the Premiership after a big win over Sale on Friday night as they bid to sign off Cheika’s stint in style.

open image in gallery Leicester head coach Michael Cheika will leave at the end of the season ( PA Wire )

Chief executive Andrea Pinchen said: “It is brilliant to be able to announce the appointment of Geoff Parling as our new Head Coach from next season on a long term deal.

“We, like our supporters and everyone involved at the club, want stability in the role of head coach and took our time in reaching this decision to ensure we found the right person to provide that for the club.

“Geoff has a great knowledge of Leicester Tigers and the demands of the Premiership and European rugby. He has been very clear in his want to build an environment that not only sees players reach their potential but delivers on the demands of success from our supporters.

“He is passionate about developing his players and coaches, clear in the identity of his team and committed to bringing through Leicester Tigers-made players from the pathway programme. We are pleased this process has concluded, resulting in a high quality appointment from the hard work that has gone into it, and can now enjoy what is going to be an exciting finish to Michael Cheika’s tenure as Head Coach.”