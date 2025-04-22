England legend Ben Youngs announces retirement from rugby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Leicester Tigers legend Ben Youngs has confirmed his retirement from professional rugby at the end of the season.

Youngs is the most-capped England men’s rugby player, after making 127 appearances for his country between 2010 and 2023, and he played in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa, as well as going on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013 – playing two of the Tests.

The scrum half will also hang up his boots as a once-club man after debuting for the Leicester first team in a friendly against Argentina in February 2007 before becoming the club’s youngest ever player in a league match, when he came off the bench against Bristol a couple of months later at the age of 17 years and 231 days.

The 35-year-old has won five Premiership Rugby titles with Tigers ( 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2022) and made 332 appearances for the Midlands side. The Independent understands he had offers to continue his playing career in France but has decided to retire come the end of the season instead.

Youngs also hosts popular podcast For The Love Of Rugby alongside long-time Leicester teammate Dan Cole – who is the second most-capped England men’s rugby player of all time – and had teased a major announcement coming today, with speculation rife that he would be taking over as head coach at Tigers, with Michael Cheika set to depart at the end of the campaign.

“The time has come to give you some news,” said Youngs in his announcement on social media, addressed to Tigers fans. “I'm not going to be head coach next year, that's not the news, however I will be finishing at the end of this season.

“It has been amazing, I thank you all. There will be plenty of time to say goodbye and say thanks but there is a lot of work still to be done. But with a lot of speculation going on, I wanted you to be the first to know this will be my final season.

“Thank you all and what a really, really exciting couple of months we've got ahead. I know that you'll be there in your thousands cheering us on as we push for the top-four spot.”

open image in gallery Ben Youngs will finish the season with Leicester before hanging up his boots ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Youngs is England’s most capped men’s rugby player of all time after making 127 appearances ( REUTERS )

Leicester could give Youngs the perfect send-off to his illustrious rugby career as they currently lie second in the Gallagher Premiership table with four matches to go until the end of season play-offs.

The top four will qualify for those play-offs and Tigers are currently two points clear of fifth-placed Saracens in what is becoming a battle royale for the three remaining semi-final spots, behind runaway leaders Bath.

Youngs retired from international rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, his fourth World Cup with England, and as he now prepares to wave professional rugby goodbye altogether, he is targeting a memorable swansong.

Youngs added: “It’s a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I’m sad at the thought it’s coming to an end but I’m excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do.

“That’s the strange part, I’m using the ‘r’ word [retirement] but it isn’t over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that’s what is at the front of my mind. I’m not done, let’s not write the obituary just yet.

“I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime.

“It’s all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I’ve wanted to know. The idea of playing against this club wasn’t ever an option for me and so, for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

“The time will come to thank everybody who have helped me achieve what I have but, that’s for when it comes to an end. For now, it’s about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I’m not done just yet.”