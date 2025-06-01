Saracens open door to Owen Farrell return — but with two big stumbling blocks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell's return to Saracens rugby next season moved a step closer after boss Mark McCall revealed the former England captain could be recruited as injury cover.

Farrell has experienced a disappointing debut campaign at Racing 92, marred by a groin injury and the club's poor form, leading to reports that he is plotting a route back into the Premiership by ending his contract a year early.

Saracens are permitted to bring in a reinforcement to fill the gap created in the squad by Alex Lozowski's achilles injury, which will sideline the versatile fly-half and centre until Christmas, while the retirement of veteran playmaker Alex Goode has thinned the options further.

It raises the prospect of Farrell rejoining his only English club, but McCall admitted there are several hurdles that must first be navigated - including the fact that the 33-year-old has to be paid the same as Lozowski and agreement over a transfer fee.

"We think we're a bit vulnerable at 10," said McCall, whose side failed to qualify for the Premiership play-offs despite a 36-26 home victory over Bath on Saturday.

"The way the process works is you compile a list of people you think might be suitable.

"Owen wasn't on the list because he's under contract with Racing, but there are some noises that Racing might be prepared to look at that and he might be prepared to look at that as well.

"A couple of things have to happen. One, Racing have to let him go and they've got to let him go for a price which a club is willing to pay. And secondly he's got to accept a salary which is less than he's on.

"If Owen comes on to the list, he looks like a pretty good option on the list because of the value for money that he would bring."

Farrell spent 16 years at Saracens before heading across the Channel in 2024 and McCall believes England's record points scorer and veteran of 112 caps would provide a vital service by helping develop Saracens' young fly-halves Fergus Burke and Louie Johnson.

open image in gallery Mark McCall (left) has hinted that Owen Farrell could be back at Saracens next year ( PA Archive )

"It's not just about having talent, it's about being able to think properly on the field. Owen's obviously one of the best at that," McCall said.

"Owen and Louis Johnson in particular have a very strong relationship already. They talk every month at least.

"Owen's so willing to share his knowledge and his experience with younger players. For our young talents who are developing, it could be a great thing to have him there."

Runaway Premiership leaders Bath will face Bristol in their semi-final at the Recreation Ground on Friday night and head coach Johann van Graan welcomed the renewal of a fierce West Country rivalry.

"Bristol are a good side. It's a one off, it becomes a pressure game and the winner takes it all and gets to Twickenham," Van Graan said.

"Both teams have evolved this season. We played them a few weeks ago in the Principality so I think the beauty of a semi-final is, it doesn't matter what you've done.

"It doesn't matter what happened before, it's a new venue, new ball, new referee, two totally different teams and it's the knockouts. It's what we've worked the whole season for and we can't wait."

PA