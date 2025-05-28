Saracens boss plays down Owen Farrell return rumours: ‘Pie in the sky’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saracens boss Mark McCall has played down rumours connecting Owen Farrell with a possible return to the Premiership club, describing them as “pie in the sky”.

Reports in France suggest that the north London side are negotiating over a release fee to bring Farrell back to England after a single season at Racing 92.

The 33-year-old has struggled for fitness and form since arriving in Paris at a club that has endured a difficult Top 14 campaign, with Stuart Lancaster, his former England coach, axed earlier this year.

Farrell left Saracens last summer after making more than 250 appearances to sign a two-year deal in France having already put his international career on hold, though a return to a player-coaching role has been mentioned.

But McCall, director of rugby at Saracens, refused to comment on the reports, suggesting that Farrell remains under contract.

“It's just not worth answering, to be honest, because as far as I know he is under contract at Racing and has a year left,” McCall said.

"There are so many of these stories that come out. As you know from me down the years, there is no point talking about something that is so pie in the sky. It's better for me not to comment."

Farrell’s departure last season left Saracens scrambling after the 112-cap England international expressed a desire to seek a new challenge. Racing 92 are thought to have paid a release fee of around €500,000 (£419,000) to secure his signing, and could well look to secure financial compensation themselves if the fly half leaves his deal early.

open image in gallery Owen Farrell has won 112 England caps ( PA Archive )

While Saracens secured Fergus Burke, English-qualified but since a member of Scotland squads, to fill their fly half hole, the club would still potentially be in the market for another play-making option, particularly with veteran Alex Goode retiring at the end of the campaign.

They are not alone in seeking a No 10 in a tricky transfer market - Gloucester have signed Ireland international Ross Byrne to bolster their options with Gareth Anscombe on the move, while Leicester have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of several top 10s with Handre Pollard returning to South Africa.

A move into the Saracens coaching staff once his playing career is concluded has long been mentioned as a possibility for Farrell, who won six Premiership titles and three Champions Cups with the club.

Saracens have confirmed that long-standing backs coach Kevin Sorrell will leave the staff at the end of the season, with Goode seemingly set to be offered a coaching role.

McCall would be surprised if Farrell’s future did not also lie in coaching, following in the footsteps of father, and British and Irish Lions boss, Andy.

“I would be very surprised if he didn't commit to coaching, to be honest," McCall said.

"Rugby is in his skin. He has got a great IQ and a passion and love for it, like his dad [Andy Farrell]. I would be absolutely amazed if that wasn't what he wanted to do.

open image in gallery Owen Farrell (left) could follow father Andy into coaching ( Getty Images )

"But I can tell you it won't be him who will be our next attack coach. He hasn't been interviewed. He is a player for now, and has 14 months left on his contract with Racing."