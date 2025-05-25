Northampton boss fumes over ‘out of order’ Henry Pollock incident in Champions Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A furious Phil Dowson, Northampton Saints’ director of rugby, has accused Bordeaux-Begles of targeting Henry Pollock after an “out of order” incident after the final whistle in the Investec Champions Cup final.

Northampton were narrowly beaten by the French side in a thrilling affair in Cardiff, with Bordeaux securing their first European title with a 28-20 victory.

Rising star Pollock has enjoyed a breakout season in which he has gone from the fringes of the Saints first team to a British and Irish Lions tourist, and appeared to be dealt with well by Northampton’s opposition.

Yet a post-match melee saw Pollock appear to gesture to his throat following a fracas that involved Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu and Jefferson Poirot and appeared to be sparked by a clash between Saints skipper Fraser Dingwall and Bordeaux-Begles fly half Matthieu Jalibert.

Though quick to praise the victors for their performance, Dowson was angry about the incident.

"There was a fracas at the end, there was foul play involved," Dowson said. "I have been assured that the touch judge has seen it and will deal with it appropriately.

"Henry Pollock was particularly upset by it because I think it was uncalled for and out of order. He reacted, and the officials have told me that they will deal with it."

The Northampton director of rugby indicated that the club may look to cite a Bordeaux player if the officials do not, while fly half Fin Smith felt his England colleague Pollock was targeted.

open image in gallery Northampton felt Henry Pollock was targeted ( Action Images via Reuters )

“They were after him,” Smith said of Pollock. “I don't think they liked him. He will be alright. I remember they (Bordeaux players) all sort of charged at him and were trying to get hold of him.

"I am surprised if you have just won a European Cup, the first thing you want to do is start a fight with a 20-year-old. I felt that was interesting."

A pulsating contest saw the French club record their first Champions Cup success, but Saints gave it everything after losing backs George Furbank and James Ramm to injuries inside the opening five minutes.

Seeking a first Champions Cup title for 25 years, Northampton went toe-to-toe with their opponents as flanker Alex Coles' try double underpinned an outstanding Saints display.

Smith added two penalties and two conversions, but Bordeaux's superior finishing power delivered two tries for wing Damian Penaud, while locks Adam Coleman and Cyril Cazeaux also touched down.

Matthieu Jalibert booted a penalty and conversion, and captain Maxime Lucu also kicked a penalty as Bordeaux made it five years in a row for French clubs to win the tournament.

Additional reporting by PA