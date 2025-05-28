Sam Underhill banned for Premiership play-offs in huge blow for Bath

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bath’s hopes of securing a trophy treble have suffered a blow with flanker Sam Underhill set to miss the Premiership play-offs after receiving a four-match ban.

Underhill was shown a yellow card after making head-on-head contact with Lyon’s Davit Niniashvili during the first half of Bath’s Challenge Cup final win on Friday night.

The 28-year-old back row was subsequently cited, however, with a disciplinary panel deeming that his tackle had reached the red card threshold.

Having served a two-match ban earlier this season following a similar incident against Pau, and completed “tackle school”, Underhill’s sanction has only been reduced by two weeks from a six-week entry point.

His suspension therefore appears set to end his club campaign, with Underhill ruled out of table-toppers Bath’s final regular season fixture at Saracens on Saturday, a home semi-final and the Premiership final should Johann van Graan’s side reach the Twickenham showpiece.

He may also miss the first game of England’s summer programme if selected by Steve Borthwick to take on a France XV, Argentina and the USA.

open image in gallery Sam Underhill was only shown a yellow card for his tackle on Davit Niniashvili ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Underhill’s non-sending off proved key as Bath emerged comprehensive 37-12 victors in Cardiff to secure their second trophy of the season. Referee Hollie Davidson deemed there was significant mitigation to not show a red card to the flanker after consultation with television match official Mike Adamson.

Bath won the Premiership Rugby Cup in March and now set their sights on ending a nearly 30-year wait for a Premiership title. They were beaten in the final by Northampton last year but have emerged as favourites to go one better on 14 June, and will host the first semi-final eight days prior at The Rec.

Underhill’s fellow openside Guy Pepper has enjoyed an impressive season after a move from Newcastle last summer, and featured off the bench in the Challenge Cup final.