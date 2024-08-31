South Africa v New Zealand LIVE: Latest scores and updates from Rugby Championship
The All Blacks must win to close the gap on the Springboks at the top of the table
South Africa host New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this afternoon with the reigning world champions looking to edge closer to winning the title.
The Springboks, fresh off their World Cup victory last year, hope to add this trophy to their cabinet despite not triumphing in the tournament since 2019. Rassie Erasmus’ team sit top of the table following two impressive wins over Australia and a victory over the All Blacks in Johannesbury would see them have one hand on the trophy.
For their part, New Zealand arrive in South Africa having already suffered defeat - in their opener against Argentina - before hammering Los Pumas in the follow-up game to keep their hopes of winning the competition alive.
That sets the stage nicely for this afternoon’s clash. The All Blacks need a win against the Springboks to close the five-point gap at the top of the table, with a defeat likely leaving them with hopes of second place finish at best.
Follow all the action from Ellis Park Stadium with our live blog below as South Africa take on New Zealand:
Rugby Championship results so far
The full results from the tournament so far are below:
Saturday, 10 August
Saturday, 17 August
New Zealand 42-10 Argentina
Head-to-head
This will be the 107rd match between these two giants of world rugby, with the first match taking place in 1921.
The All Blacks have won 62 matches, with South Africa winning 40, including the most recent – the 2023 World Cup final.
A reminder of the Rugby Championships standings ahead of a vital match.
1 – South Africa – P2, W2, 10pts
2 – New Zealand – P2, W1, L1, 5pts
3 – Argentina – P2, W1, L1, 4pts
4 – Australia – P2, L2, 0pts
All Blacks expecting ‘feral’ reception for clash with Springboks at Ellis Park
New Zealand rugby are expecting a hostile reception on and off the pitch at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet South Africa rugby in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since the Rugby World Cup final in France.
Sam Cane, the former captain and experienced flanker, will be briefing the squad’s rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrive at the Springboks’ spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.
Line-ups
A reminder of how the two teams line up today.
South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Ben-Jason Dixon , 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Handre Pollard.
New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Beauden Barrett.
Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Samipeni Finau, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Mark Tele’a.
Robertson on New Zealand’s ‘need’ of Sam Cane
Coach Scott Robertson expects former New Zealand captain Sam Cane to be “that Test veteran we need” on Saturday evening when the All Blacks take on the Springboks in Johannesburg.
Cane has been named in the All Blacks’ starting side for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final.
“Sam has been incredible off the field for us. Now’s an opportunity for him to be that Test veteran we need in the Highveld; all that experience and that calmness but also really good, tough shoulders,” Robertson told reporters on Thursday.
“We’re excited for him. Dalton’s got a bit of a thumb injury which ruled him out but there’s not much in it. Dalton played really, really well but we thought that was best for this Test and combinations.
“Obviously, Ethan’s (Blackadder) in great form and you’ve got Ardie Savea out there so it’s a good balanced loose forward trio.”
All Blacks expecting hostile reception in South Africa
New Zealand are expecting a hostile reception on and off the pitch at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet South Africa in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since the Rugby World Cup final in France.
Sam Cane, the former captain and experienced flanker, will be briefing the squad’s rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrive at the Springboks’ spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.
“Even the bus trip is pretty feral on the way in, to be fair,” said Ryan. “There are a few [hand] signals going on, and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing.
“But I think in all honesty, it is coming from a good place. It is a hell of a rivalry, the Springboks and All Blacks. As much as they want to beat us, there is a good amount of respect there I feel.
“I know there is from us and we look forward to that.”
Springboks given huge boost as Eben Etzebeth passed fit for All Blacks clash
South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been passed fit to face New Zealand in a Rugby Championship showdown in Johannesburg on Saturday, but will start from the bench having originally been excluded from the team announced this week due to injury.
Coach Rassie Erasmus omitted the double World Cup winner from his matchday 23 when he named it on Tuesday, but amid a crisis in the second row that sees the Springboks still without five regulars, he has drafted the giant lock into the replacements.
Etzebeth takes the place on the bench of flanker Marco van Staden and should he come on will earn a 125th cap, moving into second place outright on the all-time list for South Africa, two behind former lock Victor Matfield.
South Africa v New Zealand prediction
South Africa look to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship but these two matches will definitely be their toughest tests of the tournament.
Luckily, the Springboks are at home, and Erasmus’ side will know they can do damage to a team that has already lost to Argentina. Add in the psychological advantage of the World Cup final win, and the advantage is clearly on South Africa’s side.
South Africa to win.
New Zealand line-up
New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Beauden Barrett.
Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Samipeni Finau, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Mark Tele’a.
