South Africa host New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this afternoon with the reigning world champions looking to edge closer to winning the title.

The Springboks, fresh off their World Cup victory last year, hope to add this trophy to their cabinet despite not triumphing in the tournament since 2019. Rassie Erasmus’ team sit top of the table following two impressive wins over Australia and a victory over the All Blacks in Johannesbury would see them have one hand on the trophy.

For their part, New Zealand arrive in South Africa having already suffered defeat - in their opener against Argentina - before hammering Los Pumas in the follow-up game to keep their hopes of winning the competition alive.

That sets the stage nicely for this afternoon’s clash. The All Blacks need a win against the Springboks to close the five-point gap at the top of the table, with a defeat likely leaving them with hopes of second place finish at best.

Follow all the action from Ellis Park Stadium with our live blog below as South Africa take on New Zealand: