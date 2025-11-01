'I'm so in love with this country' - South Africa returning coach Erasmus

Ten years on from the greatest of all Rugby World Cup shocks, Eddie Jones will bid to mastermind another success over the Springboks as South Africa and Japan meet at Wembley.

A decade ago, an unfancied Japanesse side stunned the eventual semi-finalists in the so-called “Miracle of Brighton”, ushering in a period of fresh success for the nation in the lead-up to a home World Cup in 2019. Their task feels perhaps even taller now, though, with the back-to-back world champions in no mood to take Japan lightly and head coach Rassie Erasmus naming a strong Springboks side.

After defending their Rugby Championship crown, South Africa play five fixtures this November, with mouthwatering clashes with France and Ireland to come in the next few weeks. They will recognise a chance to build momentum here in London, where they should again enjoy strong support from the nation’s diaspora.

Follow all of the latest from Wembley with our live blog below: