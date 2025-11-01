South Africa vs Japan live: Springboks bid to avoid repeat of World Cup shock at Wembley
A decade on from the ‘Miracle of Brighton’, can Eddie Jones and Japan shock the Springboks once more?
Ten years on from the greatest of all Rugby World Cup shocks, Eddie Jones will bid to mastermind another success over the Springboks as South Africa and Japan meet at Wembley.
A decade ago, an unfancied Japanesse side stunned the eventual semi-finalists in the so-called “Miracle of Brighton”, ushering in a period of fresh success for the nation in the lead-up to a home World Cup in 2019. Their task feels perhaps even taller now, though, with the back-to-back world champions in no mood to take Japan lightly and head coach Rassie Erasmus naming a strong Springboks side.
After defending their Rugby Championship crown, South Africa play five fixtures this November, with mouthwatering clashes with France and Ireland to come in the next few weeks. They will recognise a chance to build momentum here in London, where they should again enjoy strong support from the nation’s diaspora.
Follow all of the latest from Wembley with our live blog below:
There will be no Rugby Championship next year, of course, with South Africa hosting New Zealand in a new series tagged as “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” - an exciting development in many ways, even if Australia and Argentina are slightly sidelined.
The Springboks are back in London for the second time in a month, having taken over Twickenham for their clash with Argentina in October. I watched the diaspora come out in force as back-to-back Rugby Championships were secured.
South Africa have given a debut to prop Zachary Porthen in their starting XV for the Autumn International series test against Japan and switched Cheslin Kolbe from wing to full-back for the clash at Wembley Stadium.
Porthen, 21, is a former Junior Springboks captain who has played a handful of games in the United Rugby Championship for the Cape Town-based Stormers, but has impressed coach Rassie Erasmus enough to start.
"Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week, but we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him, and we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do," Erasmus said.
"At this level, you have to sink or swim, so although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him."
South Africa vs Japan live
A decade on from one of the great World Cup upsets, South Africa and Japan clash again on English soil with the Springboks hoping to avoid a repeat of the “Miracle of Brighton”. The two sides tangle at Wembley as a busy Quilter Nations Series kicks off, with Eddie Jones looking to mastermind another underdog triumph.
Kick off is at 4.10pm GMT.
