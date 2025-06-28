South Africa v Barbarians live: Latest score and updates as Springboks return to action
The world champions take on the invitational side to kickstart their year of international rugby
South Africa are in action for the first time this year as the world champions welcome the Barbarians to Cape Town.
Rassie Erasmus has named a strong Springboks side, sprinkling in a few new faces among a spine of the team containing plenty of double World Cup-winners. Jesse Kriel captains the hosts after injury struck Siya Kolisi as they begin an intriguing period in which there will be plenty of chances for Erasmus to rotate, with Italy and Georgia their visitors in this British and Irish Lions year – after a highly successful 2024 followed another World Cup win at the end of 2023, South Africa will hope to continue their success.
The arrival of the Baa-Baas always brings a festival feel to proceedings, though there is plenty of talent lurking with the invitational side’s squad. Irish icons Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy will make their final bows after announcing retirements, while former All Blacks captain Sam Cane has had a tussle or two with the Springboks in the past and may just have a point to prove.
Follow all of the latest from DHL Stadium with our live blog below:
Team news - South Africa
Rassie Erasmus has given chances to four uncapped players amidst plenty of experience in a strong South Africa side. Giant tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye and explosive flanker Vincent Tshituka both start as they pull on Springboks shirts for the first time, with front-rowers Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche also set to be used off the bench.
There are familiar faces elsewhere: Jesse Kriel captains the side after injury struck Siya Kolisi in the week, while Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Malcolm Marx are among the other stars on show.
South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye; 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt.), 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.
The Barbarians are rugby’s biggest anachronism – don’t ever take them away
The Barbarians are a slightly curious beast, a relic of a bygone age of amateurism perhaps out of place in the modern rugby world. But, as Luke Baker argues, that’s all part of their charm:
The Barbarians are rugby’s biggest anachronism – don’t ever take them away
South Africa vs Barbarians
One of the breakout stars for the Springboks last year was full-back Aphelele Fassi, seizing his chance after an unexpected return to the South Africa squad. Here’s a little bit more about what makes him tick.
Breakthrough Springboks star Aphelele Fassi: ‘I’m just trying to be myself’
Felix Jones returns to South Africa as new role revealed after England resignation
Since then, South Africa have lured back a significant figure in Felix Jones, the England assistant having handed in his notice last summer after a short stint under Steve Borthwick and now back with the Boks.
Felix Jones returns to South Africa as new role revealed after England resignation
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus reveal the secrets behind the Springboks’ evolution
South Africa are back-to-back world champions for a reason, Rassie Erasmus seemingly always able to keep his side ahead of the game. Last year, I went to find out the secrets behind their next evolution as they set their sights on more success.
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus reveal the secrets behind the Springboks’ evolution
South Africa vs Barbarians live
For the first time in 2025, South Africa are in (sort-of) international action as the Springboks welcome the Barbarians to Cape Town. As ever with the invitational side in black and white hoops, this is a non-capped affair but there are still plenty in the home ranks hoping to prove themselves to Rassie Erasmus in a key rebuilding phase for the world champions.
Kick off is at 4.10pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments