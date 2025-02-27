Felix Jones returns to South Africa as new role revealed after England resignation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Felix Jones will return to the Springboks coaching staff as the former England rugby defence coach’s new role is revealed six months after his resignation.

Jones handed in his notice to Steve Borthwick last August and was working remotely from Ireland until reaching a settlement with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in December to allow him to seek a new role.

The Irishman had been captured in a considerable coup for Borthwick’s staff after helping South Africa to back-to-back World Cup wins under Rassie Erasmus.

But after just two campaigns in the role, Jones resigned shortly after the departure of close friend Aled Walters, head of strength and conditioning, in a dual blow that deeply affected England in the autumn.

And Jones has now returned the Springboks, with his role with Erasmus’s team still to be determined.

“We are delighted to welcome Felix back into the Springbok team and we are excited to see him pick up where he left off in 2023,” said Erasmus.

“He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024.

“Felix worked very closely with most of our coaches in the past, and I have no doubt he’ll work equally closely with Jerry (Flannery) and Tony (Brown), who joined us last season.

open image in gallery Felix Jones helped South Africa win successive World Cups ( PA Archive )

“After spending some time in England, his experience of working in the UK and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value in assisting us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead.

“As a team we are well aware that we need to keep improving and growing if we want to remain one of the best teams in the world and to give ourselves the best possible chance to defend our World Cup title in Australia in 2027, and Felix, like all the other coaching and support staff, will play a key role in guiding us to do so.”

England replaced Jones with Joe El-Abd ahead of the autumn, with the Oyonnax head coach performing two roles until the end of the club season in France’s ProD2.