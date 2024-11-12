Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Senior assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth has admitted that he has had no contact with exiled colleague Felix Jones as England prepare to take on the Irishman’s former employers, South Africa.

Former defence coach Jones is serving a 12-month notice period after handing in his resignation in August. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) and head coach Steve Borthwick explained after his departure that he would continue to provide “specific projects regarding analysis” remotely from Ireland during that time.

The former Munster full-back was part of the double World Cup-winning Springboks staff between 2019 and 2023, when he joined the England set-up.

But it would seem that while he remains under their employ and on their payroll, Jones has had limited contact with both coaches and the squad, with centre Henry Slade admitting that the players do not speak with the ex-defence coach.

And Wigglesworth, who was promoted to be Borthwick’s number two after Jones’s exit, could provide little insight on what his colleague is up to.

“I’m not privy to it so I wouldn’t be able to tell you,” Wigglesworth said when asked on what Jones’s role is. “I’ve not spoken to him. I know he’s working for us – behind the scenes that is – but I haven’t spoken to him.

open image in gallery Felix Jones helped South Africa win successive World Cups ( PA Archive )

“I’m sure [his knowledge of South Africa] has been tapped into but their coaches have changed since he was there. They’re playing a slightly different style.”

Joe El-Abd was appointed to take charge of England’s defence this autumn on a job-share basis while he sees out this season with French club Oyonnax, where he is head coach. He will take up the role full-time next summer.

The system struggled amid significant individual errors in the high-scoring 42-37 defeat to Australia last weekend.

Slade was a key figure under Jones as England introduced an aggressive blitz defensive system, but has not spoken to him.

“We don’t have any contact with Felix,” the centre admitted. “I’m not sure if the coaches do or not.

“We’ve been working with Joe and our defensive leaders, trying to set the defence and the team up to defend as well as possible.

open image in gallery Henry Slade has had no contact with the former defence coach ( PA Wire )

“Obviously, things have not quite gone as well and when not everyone is on the same page - some people flying, some people not - it looks like it’s a bit ragged but the thing with the blitz is you have to fully commit, go all in, and be together. Then it becomes strong.”

England have lost both of their first two November fixtures, putting Borthwick and his squad under severe pressure as the world champions come to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.