South Africa vs Australia live: Springboks bid to hit back after shock defeat in Rugby Championship
Can the Wallabies build on a breakthrough success in Johannesburg a week ago
After a shock defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship opener, the Springboks will bid to hit back as they face the Wallabies again.
South Africa were stunned by 38 unanswered points from the visitors in Johannesburg as they let a 22-0 lead slip, leading to a week of introspection and anger internally. Rassie Erasmus shuffles his side significantly, with captain Siya Kolisi one of a number of significant injury absentees.
The Wallabies are also shorn of their skipper, Harry Wilson being managed after a bruising affair seven days ago. A hugely positive performance from Joe Schmidt’s side showed the confidence they had built in the British and Irish Lions series with Australia refusing to wilt despite a tricky start and roaring back to secure a famous result at Ellis Park. Can they go again to really establish themselves as tournament contenders?
A Springboks return for Jean-Luc du Preez
It’s hard not to be very pleased for Jean-Luc du Preez, back in a starting Springboks shirt for the first time in a long while. The back row was excellent for Sale during his seven seasons with the Sharks but has really had to earn his return to the South Africa side with such competition for places in the back five of their pack.
“Your mind is a powerful thing – there were times that I thought I should give up hope, but I would never be able to do that,” said Du Preez this week ahead of his first start in seven years.
“Yes, it took some time to start again, but then again, I can never take it for granted. When you get a shot, you must take it.
“I did a lot of prep and worked hard, and so much has changed. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to get a run on Saturday and to represent my country again.”
Stand-in skipper Fraser McReight to lead in his own way
Stand-in Australia captain Fraser McReight does not expect his new responsibilities to change his approach and style when he leads his country against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.
The flanker takes over from the injured Harry Wilson as skipper, with coach Joe Schmidt hailing him a “quiet leader” when appointing him the Wallabies' 91st captain on Thursday.
"I feel very privileged and honoured to be captain this week, although I'd probably say I’d rather be playing with Harry and for him to be leading us out,” McReight told a Friday press conference at their hotel.
“But I also feel very proud to be part of a special club.”
The 26-year-old, a former Australia under-20 captain, said it would be business as usual for him at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
“It probably won't change too much from what I'd be doing if Harry was playing. I'll let my game do most of the talking, try to get to the referee when I can, but other than that, just do what I normally do," he added.
“We've got such great leaders in this team. Before this weekend, we had James Slipper, who's played almost 150 tests (but is injured); Nic White, James O'Connor, Will Skelton ... blokes who have been around for so long.
"I don't really need to speak. If I do, it would be about defence, and we've got so many great defenders and defensive leaders within the team as well.”
Team news - Australia
Australia have also lost their captain, with Harry Wilson being “managed” after limping off in Johannesburg. Back row chum Fraser McReight takes over as skipper with Rob Valetini a welcome returnee in the back row. James
Wing Corey Toole steps in for Dylan Pietsch, who has broken his jaw, and will make his debut in an otherwise unchanged backline once more featuring veteran fly half James O’Connor.
Australia XV: 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight (capt.), 8 Rob Valetini; 9 Nic White, 10 James O’Connor; 11 Corey Toole, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.
Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Nick Champion de Crespigny; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Andrew Kellaway.
Team news - South Africa
South Africa lost skipper Siya Kolisi and fellow flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit to injury in a significant double blow last week, while wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe have been ruled out, too. Centre Jesse Kriel captains a much-changed side in an experienced backline steered by a returning Handre Pollard at fly half.
Franco Mostert is stationed on the blindside and Jean-Luc du Preez makes his first Springboks start in seven years at No 8. There are six forwards on a bulky bench.
South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 RG Snyman, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt.), 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
South Africa vs Australia
Right, kick off is little more than an hour away - let’s take a closer look at the two sides this evening, with new skippers in both camps...
Will Skelton braced for Springboks backlash
The Wallabies are bracing for a violent backlash from the Springboks in the second Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town today after their stunning upset of the Springboks at Ellis Park.
Australia's recovery from an early 22-0 deficit to post a first win since 1963 at the crucible of South African rugby on Sunday left many back home just as incredulous as the fans of the back-to-back world champions.
Wallabies lock Will Skelton, however, said the 38-22 victory would mean only one thing when the teams clashed again at Newlands in the second round of the Rugby Championship.
"They're going to try and punch you in the face this week," he told reporters from South Africa. "So we're going to have to be ready, have a good week of preparation again and really fight until the end."
