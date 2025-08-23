( Getty Images )

After a shock defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship opener, the Springboks will bid to hit back as they face the Wallabies again.

South Africa were stunned by 38 unanswered points from the visitors in Johannesburg as they let a 22-0 lead slip, leading to a week of introspection and anger internally. Rassie Erasmus shuffles his side significantly, with captain Siya Kolisi one of a number of significant injury absentees.

The Wallabies are also shorn of their skipper, Harry Wilson being managed after a bruising affair seven days ago. A hugely positive performance from Joe Schmidt’s side showed the confidence they had built in the British and Irish Lions series with Australia refusing to wilt despite a tricky start and roaring back to secure a famous result at Ellis Park. Can they go again to really establish themselves as tournament contenders?

Follow all of the latest from Cape Town with our live blog below: