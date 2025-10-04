Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Springboks make history in London with battling Rugby Championship title

Argentina 27-29 South Africa: The Springboks fought their way past the Pumas to seal back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns for the first time in their storied history

Mitch Phillips
at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Saturday 04 October 2025 12:03 EDT
Comments
Captain Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time
Captain Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time (Getty Images)

South Africa’s pack turned on the power in the second half to beat Argentina 29-27 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham and win back-to-back Rugby Championships for the very first time, finishing ahead of New Zealand on points difference.

The All Blacks’ 28-14 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth earlier meant that South Africa needed a bonus-point victory to win the title with clear water, though their overwhelming points advantage meant that any win would be enough.

After an error-strewn start, however, they trailed 13-3 at one point and 13-10 at half-time before two tries by Malcolm Marx and a second for Cobus Reinach enabled them to surge 29-13 ahead.

Late scores for the Pumas made the scoreboard close but it was South Africa’s day as they won a sixth Rugby Championship crown but did so in back-to-back years for the first time.

They and New Zealand finished on 19 points, but South Africa’s points difference was plus-57 to the All Blacks’ plus-eight. Australia ended on 11 points and Argentina 10.

“It’s unreal, we spoke about it (lifting the trophy) the whole week,” man-of-the-match Reinach said. “We had not won it back-to-back before. We still have a lot of improvements to make, but we are getting there.

“We knew we would not just run out here and roll over them. It takes teams 60 or 70 minutes (to break the opposition down) and Argentina are unreal. They have a lot of dog in them, they keep fighting all game.”

South Africa won back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the very first time
South Africa won back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the very first time (Action Images via Reuters)
The Springboks celebrated a brutal win in front of a raucous Twickenham crowd
The Springboks celebrated a brutal win in front of a raucous Twickenham crowd (Action Images via Reuters)

The match at Twickenham was officially a home game for Argentina, and what they lost in support they will gain in finance via their share of the 70,300 crowd gate receipts.

They took an early 7-0 lead via a brilliant finish by winger Bautista Delguy and though South Africa had much possession and a dominant scrum, they made a series of handling errors.

That kept them 13-3 down late in the first half after two penalties by Santiago Carreras, switched from fly half to full back after last week’s pummelling in Durban.

The Springboks’ dominant scrum, however, eventually paid dividends, earning a series of penalties on the Argentina line before scrumhalf Reinach found a gap to reduce the deficit to 13-10 at the break.

Bautista Delguy had given Argentina the perfect start
Bautista Delguy had given Argentina the perfect start (Getty Images)

A week ago South Africa led the Pumas 25-23 at half-time but poured on the power to win 67-30 and for a while it looked as if a repeat might be on the cards.

Argentina prop Mayco Visas was yellow-carded for a high hit after 43 minutes and the South African pack took immediate advantage to bundle Marx over.

A relentless series of attacks again made space for Reinach to slip through for his second and another forward drive ended with Marx claiming a second as South Africa seemed to have taken total control at 29-13.

Malcolm Marx lunged to score a crucial South Africa try
Malcolm Marx lunged to score a crucial South Africa try (Getty Images)

Delguy snatched an interception try after 65 minutes but when Carreras struck the post with a penalty three minutes from time, the destination of the trophy was assured.

Argentina replacement Rodrigo Isgro had the last word when he caught a lovely wide kick by Carreras to score in the corner but the vast majority of the crowd in green were celebrating as Carreras’s conversion sailed between the posts.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in