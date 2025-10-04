Springboks make history in London with battling Rugby Championship title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa’s pack turned on the power in the second half to beat Argentina 29-27 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham and win back-to-back Rugby Championships for the very first time, finishing ahead of New Zealand on points difference.

The All Blacks’ 28-14 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth earlier meant that South Africa needed a bonus-point victory to win the title with clear water, though their overwhelming points advantage meant that any win would be enough.

After an error-strewn start, however, they trailed 13-3 at one point and 13-10 at half-time before two tries by Malcolm Marx and a second for Cobus Reinach enabled them to surge 29-13 ahead.

Late scores for the Pumas made the scoreboard close but it was South Africa’s day as they won a sixth Rugby Championship crown but did so in back-to-back years for the first time.

They and New Zealand finished on 19 points, but South Africa’s points difference was plus-57 to the All Blacks’ plus-eight. Australia ended on 11 points and Argentina 10.

“It’s unreal, we spoke about it (lifting the trophy) the whole week,” man-of-the-match Reinach said. “We had not won it back-to-back before. We still have a lot of improvements to make, but we are getting there.

“We knew we would not just run out here and roll over them. It takes teams 60 or 70 minutes (to break the opposition down) and Argentina are unreal. They have a lot of dog in them, they keep fighting all game.”

open image in gallery South Africa won back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the very first time ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery The Springboks celebrated a brutal win in front of a raucous Twickenham crowd ( Action Images via Reuters )

The match at Twickenham was officially a home game for Argentina, and what they lost in support they will gain in finance via their share of the 70,300 crowd gate receipts.

They took an early 7-0 lead via a brilliant finish by winger Bautista Delguy and though South Africa had much possession and a dominant scrum, they made a series of handling errors.

That kept them 13-3 down late in the first half after two penalties by Santiago Carreras, switched from fly half to full back after last week’s pummelling in Durban.

The Springboks’ dominant scrum, however, eventually paid dividends, earning a series of penalties on the Argentina line before scrumhalf Reinach found a gap to reduce the deficit to 13-10 at the break.

open image in gallery Bautista Delguy had given Argentina the perfect start ( Getty Images )

A week ago South Africa led the Pumas 25-23 at half-time but poured on the power to win 67-30 and for a while it looked as if a repeat might be on the cards.

Argentina prop Mayco Visas was yellow-carded for a high hit after 43 minutes and the South African pack took immediate advantage to bundle Marx over.

A relentless series of attacks again made space for Reinach to slip through for his second and another forward drive ended with Marx claiming a second as South Africa seemed to have taken total control at 29-13.

open image in gallery Malcolm Marx lunged to score a crucial South Africa try ( Getty Images )

Delguy snatched an interception try after 65 minutes but when Carreras struck the post with a penalty three minutes from time, the destination of the trophy was assured.

Argentina replacement Rodrigo Isgro had the last word when he caught a lovely wide kick by Carreras to score in the corner but the vast majority of the crowd in green were celebrating as Carreras’s conversion sailed between the posts.

Reuters