( AFP via Getty Images )

South Africa will look to secure back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns as the Springboks take over Twickenham for their clash with Argentina.

Though strictly an Argentina “home game”, South Africa may expect plenty of support at Allianz Stadium in southwest London as they attempt to defend their title at the end of a thrilling edition of the competition. Rassie Erasmus’s side control their own destiny having thrashed the Pumas last week in an entertaining affair that featured nearly 100 points - while New Zealand or Australia can go ahead of them with victory in the first fixture of the final round, a bonus point win will certainly be enough for the Springboks to top the table.

Hoping to derail them are a new-look Argentina side seeking another statement success having already beaten the British & Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year. Their second-half collapse in Durban may have seen their own title hopes disappear but Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas will relish another chance to take on the world champions.

Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship clash with our live blog below: