South Africa will look to secure back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns as the Springboks take over Twickenham for their clash with Argentina.
Though strictly an Argentina “home game”, South Africa may expect plenty of support at Allianz Stadium in southwest London as they attempt to defend their title at the end of a thrilling edition of the competition. Rassie Erasmus’s side control their own destiny having thrashed the Pumas last week in an entertaining affair that featured nearly 100 points - while New Zealand or Australia can go ahead of them with victory in the first fixture of the final round, a bonus point win will certainly be enough for the Springboks to top the table.
Hoping to derail them are a new-look Argentina side seeking another statement success having already beaten the British & Irish Lions, New Zealand and Australia this year. Their second-half collapse in Durban may have seen their own title hopes disappear but Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas will relish another chance to take on the world champions.
Last time out
Both sides have dashed up from Durban after a thrill-a-minute, helter-skelter affair at Kings Park last week, 97 points shared unequally as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu steered a careering South Africa out of sight.
Why Argentina and South Africa are playing Rugby Championship decider in London
So why is this game at Allianz Stadium? Beyond the obvious motivating factor of money, it makes more sense for both teams than might first appear.
Argentina vs South Africa live
A captivating edition of the Rugby Championship reaches a conclusion as Argentina and South Africa meet in the final fixture in - do not adjust your sets - Twickenham. Allianz Stadium is perhaps an unlikely location for this year’s title to be decided, but by about 4pm BST we will know whether the Springboks have retained their trophy.
Kick off is at 2pm.
