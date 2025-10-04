What do the Springboks need to win the Rugby Championship? Title permutations explained
New Zealand and Australia still harbour hopes of overhauling the defending champions at the top of the table
South Africa control their own destiny entering the final round of the Rugby Championship as the Springboks bid to defend their title.
A thrilling edition of the competition has perhaps been more hotly-contested than ever before, with just two points separating all four sides before the penultimate games.
An entertaining thrashing of Argentina has allowed South Africa to pull clear, though, and another bonus-point win over the Pumas at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham would ensure that Rassie Erasmus’s side top the table.
They begin the last day of action a point ahead of New Zealand, who take on Australia in Perth in their final fixture.
That Bledisloe Cup clash precedes the fixture in London later, allowing either the All Blacks or Wallabies to put the pressure on.
A bonus point success for New Zealand would take them to 19 points, a tally South Africa would match if they beat Argentina without a bonus point. The Springboks do possess a vastly superior points difference, though, which the All Blacks will surely not overhaul if both sides win.
That could also prove key if Australia and Argentina, who are out of the title race, win. A four-point win would take the Wallabies level with the Springboks, while a five-point win could leave them level if South Africa take a losing bonus point.
Remember, in the Rugby Championship a side must outscore their opposition by three or more tries to earn a bonus point.
Rugby Championship table
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
Points Difference
Points
1 South Africa
5
3
0
2
+55
15
2 New Zealand
5
3
0
2
-6
14
3 Australia
5
2
0
3
+1
11
4 Argentina
5
2
0
3
-50
9
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments