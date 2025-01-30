Six Nations LIVE: Latest news with champions Ireland set to name side for opener against England
Interim boss Simon Easterby faces a key call at fly half, with Scotland and Italy also set to reveal their line-ups today
The Six Nations is almost here as rugby’s annual spring spectacular returns with perhaps the most open edition yet.
Defending champions Ireland are on the hunt for an unprecedented three-peat, but face a potentially tricky opener against the team that denied them back-to-back grand slams a year ago. England have had precious little success since that Twickenham win yet head to Dublin with a degree of confidence - Steve Borthwick named his side for the Aviva Stadium clash two days ahead of schedule as he looks to get on the front foot ahead of a defining campaign. Today, interim boss Simon Easterby will confirm the hosts side, with a key call at fly half as Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley battle for the shirt. Scottish and Italian team news is also due today.
France and Wales confirmed their XVs yesterday ahead of their opening night battle at the Stade de France. Can a wounded Welsh side end their winless woe? Or will this be the start of another Antoine Dupont-inspired success for Fabien Galthie’s men? The form book suggests only one conclusion but this grand old championship has a habit of throwing up a surprise or two...
Follow all of the latest build-up and analysis ahead of the start of the Six Nations in our live blog below:
Former Ireland assistant Les Kiss highlights unlikely Six Nations benefit to Andy Farrell's sabbatical
The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history
Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil
Six Nations LIVE
It’s Six Nations eve, with another big day of news ahead of rugby’s greatest annual championship. Ireland, Scotland and Italy are all set to confirm their line-ups today as the build-up intensifies ahead of tomorrow’s opener between France and Wales - let’s get going...
Six Nations predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more
The peculiar Wales selection that shows Warren Gatland’s muddled thinking ahead of crucial Six Nations
Romain Ntamack included in French side to form deadly halfback combination
French Marvel Romain Ntamack returns after a long 18 months on the side-line.
The 25 year old missed the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to a knee injury and his return last November was sadly curtailed by a calf injury.
This Six Nations the Toulouse fly half will return to form a dangerous half back partnership with club teammate Antoine Dupont, after coach Fabien Galthie announced their squad for Friday against Wales.
Ntamack's return pushes Thomas Ramos to fullback in place of Leo Barre, while Pierre-Louis Barassi replaces Fickou in the midfield, and Attissogbe takes Gabin Villiere's place on the wing.
Meanwhile, Damien Penaud was expected to return to the squad this week, but suffered a toe injury in training, ruling him out of their opening game vs Wales.
His injury further adding to a list of key players unavailable for Friday's clash at the Stade de France.
Williams and Adam's return to break dismal record
Wales have been boosted by the return of winger Josh Adams and Fullback Liam Williams for their Six Nations opener against France in Paris on Friday.
The experienced Adams and Williams missed much of the last season with Injury, as they now seek to end a dismal team record run of 12 defeats in a row dating back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup which has put coach Warren Gatland under the spotlight.
Gatland admitted their strategy going forward was to let the experienced voices lead the team with the return of veterans like Adams and Williams: “Part of our thinking was bringing some experience back and getting some balance in. Having a voice and getting some confidence in those around them.”
“There has been a good buzz around the team, the next couple of days it’s about coaches taking a step back and allowing players to lead.”
Former England prop Henry Thomas set for first Wales start in Six Nations opener against France
Andy Farrell appoints first members of British and Irish Lions coaching staff
