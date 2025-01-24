Ireland aim for Six Nations history under stand-in boss Simon Easterby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interim boss Simon Easterby believes back-to-back champions Ireland are “up for the challenge” of chasing Six Nations history in the absence of Andy Farrell.

Ireland are bidding to become the first country to claim three consecutive titles since the championship was expanded 25 years ago.

While their 36-man squad retains a familiar feel, influential head coach Farrell has temporarily stepped aside as he prepares to lead the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Defence coach Easterby, who has been part of Ireland’s staff for more than a decade, has been impressed by the attitude of his players and is confident the short-term switch will prove relatively seamless.

“I don’t think there is a huge change, other than obviously Faz (Farrell) not being with us,” said the former Ireland and Lions back-row forward.

“The challenge is to stay ahead of the pack and prepare as well as we can and try and play as well as we can.

“It is tough because every team in this competition will believe they can win it, and rightly so.

“Personally I’m hugely excited to work with a talented group and speaking to the players you can sense that they are up for the challenge.”

Farrell will remain close at hand as he lives a short distance from the Aviva Stadium in the Dublin suburb of Sandymount.

The Englishman masterminded a Grand Slam success in 2023 and was only denied a repeat of that feat last year by a last-gasp Marcus Smith drop goal in a 23-22 loss to England.

Ireland have an immediate opportunity to avenge the dramatic Twickenham defeat when Steve Borthwick’s men visit Dublin on the opening weekend of the tournament.

“The thing about the Six Nations is that you have to hit the ground running and there’s no room for building or easing your way into competition,” said 49-year-old Easterby, who has previously led the Emerging Ireland team on two tours of South Africa.

“Every match counts and facing England at home in the first round sharpens everyone’s mind to what will be a big task ahead.

“I guess part of winning the Six Nations is about momentum and what has gone before doesn’t account for huge amounts.”

A round-two trip to Scotland will provide another stern test of Ireland’s title credentials before they travel to wooden spoon holders Wales and then host France ahead of finishing against Italy in Rome.

Star prop Tadhg Furlong, experienced back-rower Jack Conan, first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan and versatile back Jimmy O’Brien return to bolster Easterby’s squad, having missed their country’s four autumn Tests through injury.

Sheehan is poised to make his first appearance since suffering a serious knee issue during last summer’s drawn series in South Africa when Leinster host DHL Stormers in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Wing James Lowe will also look to prove his fitness in that game following a calf problem.

Injured pair Stuart McCloskey and Craig Casey, who have provided competition at centre and scrum-half respectively, are notable absentees from a selection containing only one uncapped player, Leinster prop Jack Boyle.

The 22-year-old loosehead will hope to become his country’s latest Test debutant in the coming weeks following the breakthrough of forwards Tom Clarkson, Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu and fly-half Sam Prendergast in November.

“We have got good youngsters coming in, we brought them in during the autumn, and there is a lot of experience in the group as well,” added Easterby.