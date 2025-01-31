Scotland vs Italy betting tips

Scotland to win by 1-12 points - 12/5 BoyleSports

Another Six Nations of huge hope awaits for Scotland. Saturday’s opener against Italy is a tricky way to begin; a match they are very much expected to win, but one that is likely to pose a few questions as both teams look to start the competition with a big result.

The Azzurri produced a stunning 31-29 victory in this fixture last year, a result that goes a long way to sum up the potential drama both of these teams can produce. Scotland are outsiders to lift the trophy, with betting sites pricing them up at 8/1 to go all the way, while Italy will be desperate to build on their fifth-placed finish achieved last time out.

Whether or not these teams can achieve their goals will be put in motion at Murrayfield in what is shaping up to be an intriguing curtain-raiser for Saturday’s action (2.15pm, BBC One).

Scotland vs Italy betting preview: Scots to get it done…but it won’t be easy

Recent inconsistency from both sides makes this harder to call than it usually would be. Italy have worked hard to elevate themselves under Gonzalo Quesada, but their two wins at last year’s Six Nations were followed by a range of performances, including a strong showing in the 29-11 loss to New Zealand and a 50-18 whooping at the hands of Argentina.

This is a team with excellent star players. Ange Capuozzo is an incredibly exciting attacker whose pace should give Scotland real problems, while Paolo Garbisi will feel he has a point to prove after unluckily missing the vital penalty in last year’s draw with France. Add in Federico Ruzza’s breathless energy and there’s real pedigree in a side that is almost always going to be the underdog.

Scotland will be buoyed by the news that record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe is likely to be fit after his recent ankle injury. Gregor Townsend’s squad has been obliterated by injury since it was announced, with captain Sione Tuipulotu and Dylan Richardson among those set to miss out.

However, this is still a squad that boasts considerable quality, with playmaker Finn Russell and thunderous full-back Blair Kinghorn among those who will be keeping the Italians up at night.

This is set up to be an extremely close match, perhaps more so than many will expect. Italy’s two-point victory last year is indicative of how tight games have been between these two in recent times, with Scotland winning the two previous by 12.

A bet on the winning margin represents an interesting punt on rugby betting sites, as it offers greater value than a straight Scottish win and acknowledges the quality Italy can offer when they’re in tune.

Scotland vs Italy prediction: Scotland to win by 1-12 points - 12/5 BoyleSports

