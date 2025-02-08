Scotland vs Ireland betting tips

Both Scotland and Ireland secured important wins in their Six Nations openers last weekend. The Scots brushed Italy aside after a brutally fast start, winning 31-29, while Ireland fought hard to overcome a half-time deficit to beat England 27-22.

The Scots are seen as outsiders for the Six Nations title at 12/1 on betting sites, but a victory over an Ireland team seeking a third successive title in this competition would likely see those odds tumble.

Sunday’s clash at Murrayfield (3pm, BBC One) is an important fixture, with both teams soon to play the formidable looking France, who humbled Wales 43-0 in their first match.

It’s not a pairing that has served Scotland well in recent times. Ireland’s win by four points last year made it 10 wins in a row against their rivals, a run stretching back to 2017.

The Murrayfield crowd will be hoping such a desperate run can fuel a special result and build on what could be a promising campaign for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Scotland vs Ireland betting preview: Ireland to set the tone

One thing Ireland can’t let happen on Sunday is a repeat of Scotland’s start against Italy. The home team entered the pitch at full speed and wracked up their first try at around the three-minute mark, immediately charging up the crowd and putting the visitors onto the back foot.

Ireland will be desperate to stop that from happening, particularly after they had to fight back to win from behind against England. The Scots’ momentum is summed up by the brilliance of Huw Jones and Rory Darge, two players who put on dominant performances against the Azzurri.

Jones and Darge unsurprisingly have kept their places in a Scotland team showing three changes from round one with Tom Jordan, Rory Sutherland and Jack Dempsey coming in for Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Stafford McDowell.

The Italians couldn’t match their physicality and speed of thought and Ireland will need to find a way of stopping them building that kind of momentum right out of the gates.

Interim Ireland boss Simon Easterby has been given a boosted with Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham passed fit, while Peter O’Mahony makes his return to the starting XV for the first time since last summer’s South Africa tour.

Easterby needs his big players to step up and will be acutely aware of the attacking threat the hosts possess in wide areas. We can expect the defending champions to tighten up after the initial struggles against England.

Rugby betting sites have priced up Ireland to score first, lead at half time and win at 11/8. It’s hard to find huge value in such a close matchup, so combining a few variables may well entice those who aren’t satisfied just picking a winner.

Scotland vs Ireland prediction: Ireland to score first, lead at half time and win - 11/8 William Hill

