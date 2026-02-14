England’s Six Nations rout of Wales ‘a platform to kick on from’

Scotland and England renew their Calcutta Cup rivalry in a crucial Six Nations clash.

Edinburgh has been no happy place for visiting English teams of late, but a side on a run of 12 consecutive victories have travelled north confident they can correct their recent errors at Murrayfield. An opening thrashing of Wales represented a useful start to the campaign for Steve Borthwick’s side, but the task gets significantly tougher today.

Scotland have won three of the last four meetings with the Auld Enemy here, though have endured a difficult week. Head coach Gregor Townsend is under growing scrutiny after a defeat to Italy in Rome and links with a role at Newcastle, though this fixture has given the former fly half plenty to cheer about in the past — and another claiming of the Calcutta Cup would be most timely.

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield with our live blog below: