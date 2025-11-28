Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

R360, the proposed rugby breakaway league fronted by England World Cup winner Mike Tindall, has postponed its launch until 2028 after a series of recent set-backs.

Promising top players significant salaries and a shortened playing schedule, organisers had been hoping to launch in the autumn of 2026 though had been yet to unveil any signings or other key details about the competition.

Fronted by Tindall and former agent Mark Spoors, R360 had been connected with top players both in rugby union and rugby league, claiming that more than 200 leading players have signed agreements.

However the world’s top unions released a joint statement in October saying that any player who signed up for R360 would not be eligible for international selection in a significant blow for a league that wished to operate alongside, rather than rival, Test rugby.

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) also said that it would ban any player or agent that signed up with the league, while the British and Irish Lions this week stressed that any rebel players would not be considered for selection for the inaugural women’s tour to New Zealand in 2027.

And R360 has now confirmed in a statement that the tournament is now intending to launch in 2028 to “enter the sports market at full strength”.

Tindall said: ““R360 has always been about supporting the long-term growth of the sport we love. Our aim is to create a global showcase league that sits between international and club rugby - a competition that keeps fans engaged year-round, brings new audiences into the game, and elevates both male and female players on a global stage.

“International rugby attracts huge audiences and is one of the most compelling products in world sport. But most players outside the biggest fixtures aren’t yet household names. Club rugby is vital to the rugby ecosystem however its reach remains limited to the core fans. There is a clear gap for a global, innovative competition that can broaden rugby’s appeal and inspire a new generation of fans - and our data consistently supports that need.“

As per many other sports, evolution is critical to broadening its appeal, finding new talent and realising commercial value. Cricket, Formula 1, football, sailing, golf, boxing, darts - to name a few - are all finding new ways to tell new stories to new audiences and building a stronger sport. This is rugby’s opportunity.

“The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing. Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

“From day one, our commitment to players has been unwavering. Many of the world’s best female and male players continue to express strong interest in joining R360. We want them to thrive - not be placed under unnecessary pressure. Ensuring player welfare, supporting their international ambitions, and working collaboratively with the global game remain core to our approach.

“As a Board we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We’re building something bold and new that will resonate globally - and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028.”

R360 had been due to apply to World Rugby for sanctioning in September, but elected to defer its application. A launch in 2027 would be unviable given the schedule pressures created by the men’s Rugby World Cup and the women’s Lions tour.

Meanwhile, Martin Gilbert has been unveiled as the league’s non-executive chairman and an investor in the project.

The Scot, 70, is the chairman of neobank Revolut having co-founded Aberdeen Asset Management in the early 1980s.