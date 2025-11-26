Lions warn players that joining rebel R360 league will exclude them from next tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British & Irish Lions have warned that any player who participates in the proposed rebel R360 league will be excluded from the inaugural women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027.

The R360 league, which aims to launch in 2026, plans to feature eight men's and four women's teams in events hosted across the world.

The Lions said they agreed with the national rugby unions of England and Ireland, who were among the eight unions who announced last month that players who join the R360 league would be ineligible for international selection.

The Lions said in a statement: "Any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 tour to New Zealand.

"This is the first ever Lions women tour, a historic moment for women’s rugby and we want it to be the best it can be.

"With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule."

The Lions are set to play at least five matches, including three tests against New Zealand, on the women's tour.

The Lions' men's team will tour New Zealand in 2029 and it has not been confirmed whether they will take the same stance for future men’s tours.

Additional reporting from Reuters