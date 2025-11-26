Lions warn players that joining rebel R360 league will exclude them from next tour
The first ever women’s Lions tour takes place in 2027 but players who sign up to R360 will be excluded from selection
The British & Irish Lions have warned that any player who participates in the proposed rebel R360 league will be excluded from the inaugural women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027.
The R360 league, which aims to launch in 2026, plans to feature eight men's and four women's teams in events hosted across the world.
The Lions said they agreed with the national rugby unions of England and Ireland, who were among the eight unions who announced last month that players who join the R360 league would be ineligible for international selection.
The Lions said in a statement: "Any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 tour to New Zealand.
"This is the first ever Lions women tour, a historic moment for women’s rugby and we want it to be the best it can be.
"With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule."
The Lions are set to play at least five matches, including three tests against New Zealand, on the women's tour.
The Lions' men's team will tour New Zealand in 2029 and it has not been confirmed whether they will take the same stance for future men’s tours.
Additional reporting from Reuters
